05 Mar 2022

Big day of results for Limerick rugby sides in All-Ireland League action

Mixed day for results for Limerick rugby sides in All-Ireland League action

Matthew Sheehan scores a try at the death to win the game for Garryowen ... Photography by: Kieran Ryan-Benson

05 Mar 2022 5:16 PM

There was a big day of results for Limerick's six All-Ireland League sides this weekend with all six Limerick sides securing wins.

Today, in Division 1A, Young Munsters recorded a 39-24 win over Lansdowne in Greenfields, while Garryowen left it to the closing seconds of the game to defeat Ballynahinch 29-26 to Dooradoyle.

In Division 1B, Shannon were 33-22 winners over Dublin side Old Belvedere.

Meanwhile on Friday night, in Division 2A, UL Bohemian defeated Nenagh Ormond 30 to 24 on the 4G pitch in UL. In the same division, today, Old Crescent secured a 24-17 win over Buccaneers.

Finally, in Division 2C, Bruff won out over Midleton at Kilballyowen, 33-22.

Match Details provided by IRFU. 

Dooradoyle:  Garryowen 29 Ballynahinch 26

Scorers:  Garryowen:   Tries: David McCarthy, Jamie Shanahan ;  Pen: Tony Butler (5) ;  Con: Tony Butler (2) ;  

Ballynahinch:   Tries: Bradley Luney (2), Ruairi Meharg, Oliver Loughead ;  Con: Conor Rankin (3) ;  


Garryowen: 15 Tony Butler, 14 Colm Quilligan, 13 Bryan Fitzgerald, 12 David McCarthy, 11 Tommy O'Hora, 10 Jack Delaney, 9 Jack Oliver, 1 Jack Mullany, 2 Kieran Mccarthy, 3 James Kendrick, 4 Tim Ferguson, 5 Kevin Seymour, 6 Desmond Fitzgerald, 7 Jack Madden, 8 Alan Fitzgerald,  Replacements:  16 Niall Fitzgerald, 17 Michael Veale, 18 Roy Whelan, 19 Evan Maher, 20 Matthew Sheehan, 21 Jamie Shanahan, 

Ballynahinch: 15 Conor Rankin, 14 Marcus Heath, 13 Ryan Wilson, 12 Rory Butler, 11 Ronan Patterson, 10 Gregory Hutley, 9 Ruairi Meharg, 1 Ignacio Cladera Crespo, 2 Kyle McCall, 3 John Dickson, 4 Dilim Izuchukwu, 5 John Donnan, 6 Thomas Donnan, 7 Oliver Loughead, 8 Bradley Luney, Replacements:  16 David Cooper, 17 Matthew Cooper, 18 Gareth Gill, 19 Tom Martin, 20 Andrew Foster, 21 Conor McAuley, 

Tom Clifford Park:  Young Munster   39 Lansdowne 24

Scorers:  Young Munster:   Tries: Donnacha O'Callaghan (2), Jason Kiely, Shane Malone, Conor Phillips ; Pen: Evan Cusack (2) ;   Con: Evan Cusack (4) ;  

Lansdowne:   Tries: Ruairi Clarke, Eamonn Mills, Mark Boyle, Jack Matthews ;  Con: Peter Hastie (2) ;  

Young Munster: 15 Cian Casey, 14 Jason Kiely, 13 Conor Phillips, 12 Harry Fleming, 11 Stephen Lyons, 10 Evan Cusack, 9 Donnacha O'Callaghan, 1 David Begley, 2 Shane Malone, 3 Conor Bartley, 4 Eoin O'Connor, 5 Sean Rigney, 6 Alan Kennedy, 7 Conor Moloney, 8 Bailey Faloon, Replacements: 16 Kan Sheehy, 17 Paul Allen, 18 Tom Goggin, 19 Aidan Quinlivan, 20 Adam Maher, 21 Luke Fitzgerald, 

Lansdowne: 15 Eamonn Mills, 14 James Reynolds, 13 Corey Reid, 12 Stephen Madigan, 11 Seán Galvin, 10 Peter Hastie, 9 James Kenny, 1 Frank Kavanagh, 2 Luke Thompson, 3 Benjamin Popplewell, 4 Josef Szpara, 5 Ruairi Clarke, 6 Daniel Murphy, 7 Jack O’Sullivan, 8 Clive Ross, Replacements: 16 Tom Barry, 17 Greg McGrath, 18 Matthew Healy, 19 Mark Boyle, 20 Jack Matthews, 21 Kyle Dixon, 

Energia AIL Division 1B

Ollie Campbell Park:  Old Belvedere  22 Shannon 33

Scorers:  Old Belvedere:   Tries: James Bollard, Patrick Dowling, Jack Gilheany  ;  Pen: Justin Leonard  ; Con: Justin Leonard (2) ;  

Shannon:   Tries: Kelvin Brown, Killian Dineen, Aran Hehir, Jake Flannery, Kieran Ryan ;   Con: Jake Flannery (4) ;  


Old Belvedere: 15 Colm Hogan, 14 Jack Keating, 13 David Butler, 12 Justin Leonard, 11 Ariel Robles, 10 David Wilkinson, 9 Conall Bird, 1 James Bollard, 2 John McKee, 3 Ryan McMahon, 4 Will McDonald, 5 Connor Owende,6 Fionn Mcwey, 7 Calum Dowling, 8 Patrick Dowling, Replacements: 16 Joe Horan, 17 Hugh Flood, 18 Tom Mulcair, 19 Dean Moore, 20 Briain Leonard, 21 Jack Gilheany, 

Shannon: 15 Jamie McGarry, 14 Joshua Costello, 13 Killian Dineen, 12 Alan Flannery, 11 Jack O’Donnell, 10 Jake Flannery, 9 Aran Hehir, 1  Conor Glynn, 2 Jordan Prenderville, 3 Luke Rigney, 4 Ronan Coffey, 5 David Maher, 6 Odhran Ring, 7 Kelvin Brown, 8 Lee Nicholas, Replacements: 16 Declan Moore, 17 Jade Kriel, 18 Kieran Ryan, 19 Ethan Coughlan, 20 John OSullivan, 21 Colm Heffernan,

