Munster Rugby name starting XV for URC tie with the Dragons

The Munster side has been named for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Dragons at Thomond Park (5.15pm).

There are four changes to the side that defeated Edinburgh two weeks ago as Shane Daly, Jack Crowley, Josh Wycherley and John Ryan all come into the starting XV.

Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes both keep their places after being released from Ireland’s Six Nations camp for the clash.

Josh Wycherley makes his first start of the season on his 17th appearance for the province and starts in the same pack as brother Fineen for the second time.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Daly and Simon Zebo on either flank.

Dan Goggin and Chris Farrell continue their centre partnership with Casey and Crowley in the half-backs.

Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

Captain Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete and Coombes complete the side.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy back-row forward Alex Kendellen, who turned 21 on Thursday, is among the replacements and in line to make his 10th Munster appearance.

Munster: Mike Haley; Shane Daly, Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin, Simon Zebo; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Alex Kendellen, John Hodnett, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.