Limerick junior soccer side confirm Head of Sports Science appointment

Limerick Premier Division soccer side Aisling Annacotty AFC have this week confirmed the full time appointment of Derek McCarthy as Head of Sports Science and Athletic Development.
Derek, who holds an MSc in Sports Science has a distinguished career in football having played League of Ireland at Limerick FC where he was a league cup winner and also enjoyed spells at Galway United and Waterford FC. Following his playing career Derek worked in sports science at Blackburn Rovers under Sam Allardyce and at Preston North End under Phil Brown while gaining international experience with both Jordan and the Chinese National side at u23 level.
Reporting to the Director of Football Mike Kerley, Derek's appointment coincides with Aisling Annacotty launching a new club gym in the next 8 weeks which will focus on developing the strength and conditioning of all players at the club.
Peter Ward, C4SC, Pat Nolan, organiser, Valerie Dunne, C4SC and Eddie Radcliffe, Kinsella's Bar, Thomondgate. | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.