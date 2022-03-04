Search

04 Mar 2022

Limerick junior soccer side confirm Head of Sports Science appointment

Limerick junior soccer side confirm Head of Sports Science appointment

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

04 Mar 2022 11:00 AM

Limerick Premier Division soccer side Aisling Annacotty AFC have this week confirmed the full time appointment of Derek McCarthy as Head of Sports Science and Athletic Development.

Derek, who holds an MSc in Sports Science has a distinguished career in football having played League of Ireland at Limerick FC where he was a league cup winner and also enjoyed spells at Galway United and Waterford FC. Following his playing career Derek worked in sports science at Blackburn Rovers under Sam Allardyce and at Preston North End under Phil Brown while gaining international experience with both Jordan and the Chinese National side at u23 level.

Reporting to the Director of Football Mike Kerley, Derek's appointment coincides with Aisling Annacotty launching a new club gym in the next 8 weeks which will focus on developing the strength and conditioning of all players at the club.

