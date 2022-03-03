Fixture details confirmed for Munster Senior Cup 'Limerick Derby' final

The final of the 2021/2022 Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup will take place on Friday March 18 at Thomond Park (KO 3pm).
Reigning champions Young Munster and city rivals Garryowen will meet in this year’s decider.
Young Munster’s path to the final consisted of wins over Cork Constitution, UL Bohemian and Highfield while Garryowen beat UCC, Bruff and Cashel on their way to this season’s decider.
The match will kick off at 3pm with ticket information and matchday info to be announced in due course.
2021/2022 Bank Of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup Final
Date: Friday, 18th March
Time: Kick-off 3pm
Venue: Thomond Park
