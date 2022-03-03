Fixture details confirmed for Munster Schools Senior Cup Final

Munster Rugby have today confirmed that this year’s Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup final will take place on Tuesday March 15 at Thomond Park (KO 2pm).
Crescent College Comprehensive will meet Presentation Brothers College on Tuesday week to determine this year’s champions.
Crescent progressed to the final thanks to a dramatic 17-15 victory over Bandon Grammar School at Takumi Park on Wednesday while PBC progressed to the showpiece event in equally thrilling circumstances when they came from behind to beat their city rivals CBC 21-19 at Musgrave Park a fortnight ago. Ticket and matchday information will be announced in due course.
