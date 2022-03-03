In Pictures: Fans celebrate Crescent Comprehensive's Senior Cup win over Bandon Grammar

Crescent College Comprehensive are through to the final of the 2022 Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup after the Limerick school recorded a 17-15 win over Bandon Grammar School at Takumi Park this afternoon.
Crescent College will now meet PBC in the final. Full match report here
