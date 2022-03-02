University of Limerick lose out to TU Dublin in final of Colleges and Universities Premier Division

The well fancied TU Dublin justified their favouritism and claimed their first Colleges and Universities Premier Division title with a 3-2 victory over University of Limerick at Athlone Town Stadium yesterday afternoon.

TU Dublin 3 University of Limerick 2

TU Dublin Goals: (Rob Manley, Aaron Dobbs, Dan Dobbin)

University of Limerick Goals: (Edmond O’Dwyer x 2 pens)

First half goals from Bray Wanderers star Rob Manley and Wexford FC duo Aaron Dobbs and Dan Dobbin did the damage to send the Dublin side in at half time with a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Although DIT were successful in 2012-13, they have now become the Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) after gaining University status. As a result of this change the TU Dublin side contains players selected from the three TU Dublin campuses in Grangegorman, Blanchardstown and Tallaght.

A cool Rob Manley finish from Harry Groome’s brilliant pull back handed TU Dublin an 18th minute lead. The Dublin side dominated after that but had to wait until the closing stages of the half to double their advantage. Aaron Dobbs steered home the second after fine work by Dan Dobbin and shortly after, Dobbin himself helped himself to the third with his second attempt to beat UL goalkeeper Sean McCormack.

Understandably the Dublin side adopted a more cautious approach after their outstanding first half display on the resumption with Conor Levingston a steadying presence in midfield, but they were rocked half way through the half when Edmond O’Dwyer gave UL hope from the penalty spot.

UL had more of the attacking play after the break and were rewarded midway through the half when Oleg Vysochan was fouled in the box and Edmund O’Dwyer slotted home past Lee Steacy.

The second spot kick came ten minutes from the finish and this time defender Jamin Nwanze was adjudged the culprit and he was dismissed by referee Ray Conlon with O’Dwyer beating Steacy from the spot for the second time.

That gave UL added impetus to chase an equaliser but Steacy denied them on several occasions to allow TU Dublin to hold on for their first title.

TU Dublin: Lee Steacy; Dan Dobbin, Jamin Nwanze, Ray O’Sullivan, Kevin Platon; Villius Labutis, Conor Levingston, Harry Groome, Eoin McPhillips; Rob Manley, Aaron Dobbs. Subs: Matthew O’Brien (for Groome 65), Dan McKenna (for McPhillips 69). Subs not used: Toms Leitis, Charlie Smith, Ciaran O’Sullivan, Paddy Moore, Jack Funge.

University of Limerick: Sean McCormack: Cullen McCabe, Shane McCallion, Colm Barrett, Killian Maloney; Eoin Redmond, Ewen O’Brien; Ciaran Jennings, Edmund O’Dwyer, Oleg Vysochan; David McCarthy. Subs: Theo Joyce (for Vysochan 57), Adam Foley (for Jennings 65), Killian Duffy (for McCabe 65), Conor Whittle (for Redmond 80). Subs not used: Ciaran Barry, Ian Collins, Eoin Tinkler.