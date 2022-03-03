Five points a must for Munster Rugby in Dragons tie

MUNSTER will be looking for a big, bonus point win on Saturday night as the Dragons come to Thomond Park for round 12 of the URC.

Munster's game, which kicks off at 5.15pm sees them face a side who have won just one game this season from their nine played.

The Munster squad returned to the High Performance Centre on Monday ahead of Saturday’s clash.

The province confirmed that South African centre Damian de Allende (abdomen) has stepped up his recovery from injury but will not be available for the game against the Welsh minnows.

With no Six Nations action coming up this weekend, Limerick's Craig Casey and Cork's Gavin Coombes have returned from international camp and are training at the HPC, while Aran Hehir has joined the squad as scrum-half cover having impressed with Shannon RFC in the All-Ireland League.

Hehir is an Ireland Clubs international who has previously lined out for the Munster U-18 Clubs team and came up through the ranks at Shannon and St Clement’s College.

The move for Hehir comes as Conor Murray, Craig Casey and Ethan Coughlan have been on international duty with Rowan Osborne also unavailable.

On the injury front, Roman Salanoa (ankle) does not currently require any surgical intervention and will rehabilitate with the medical department.

Full back Matt Gallagher suffered a low-grade calf strain and his availability for this week will be determined in the coming days, while Jack Daly suffered an ankle injury in training last week and will begin rehabilitation with the medical department.

The two sides have not met in URC action since November 2020, with Munster running out 28-16 winners on the day.

At the time of going to print, there was still no news on who will be Munster's head coach next season.

With Stephen Larkham, JP Ferreira and Johann van Graan all set to depart, the one remaining senior coach, Graham Rowntree is expected to be named head coach this month.

However, with the IRFU in charge of appointing the new head coach, fans might have to wait until after the Six Nations for white smoke on the top job.

In terms of who will join Rowntree next season, there are still no names being firmed up at present.

Mike Prendergast of Racing 92 remains the fans favourite, with Noel McNamara, originally from Clare and once of Leinster and Ireland U20s is also expected to be contacted in the coming weeks about a role in Rowntree's set up.

With the spotlight firmly on the international team at present, Munster will be hoping to have their business done sooner rather than later all the same.

Continuing to rehab: Roman Salanoa (ankle), RG Snyman (knee), Damian de Allende (abdomen), Jason Jenkins (abdomen), Liam O’Connor (knee), Thomas Ahern (thigh), Keith Earls (thigh), Jack Daly (ankle).