Weekend preview of Limerick club's All-Ireland league fixtures

WITH JUST four regular season games to go in this year's All-Ireland league, Limerick teams' campaigns are really taking shape.

In Division 1A, Young Munsters know that a defeat to Lansdowne at Tom Clifford Park on Saturday (2.30pm) will all but end their chances of making the top four.

A win at home against UCC last weekend was welcomed, but the lack of a bonus point win over one of the table's basement sides, could cost the ‘Cookies’

With games to come against Terenure and Cork Con, Gearoid Prendergast's men know that a win is a must against second placed Lansdowne.

In the same Division, Garryowen's loss to Cork Con last weekend all but put an end to their play off hopes.

The Light Blues poor run of form continues with just one win in their last ten games. This Saturday, Mike Sherry's charges entertain Ballynahinch in Dooradoyle at 2.30pm.

A five pointer against the northern side is a must and one that Garryowen will be looking for to give them some form going into the remaining games and the Munster Senior cup final to come against Young Munsters.

Speaking of form, Shannon are flying on the crest of a wave at present. The Parish side are up to fourth in Division 1B, with an away trip to Old Belvedere on their agenda.

Much like Young Munsters and Garryowen, there will be much interest in who gets selected to play for Munster versus the Dragons this weekend, as Shannon, ‘fully loaded’ are a match for anyone.

The weekend's action kicks off on Friday night as UL Bohemians host Nenagh at 7pm in UL. The ‘Robins’ need a few more wins to make sure of their 2A status for next season, so Friday night is a big one to get a win in, as Nenagh are just one place behind in ninth.

In the same Division, on Saturday, Old Crescent travel to the midlands to take on Buccaneers. The men from Rosbrien are currently sixth, with a slim chance of making a run into the playoffs, so an away win will more than help.

In Division 2C meanwhile, Bruff RFC host Midleton at Kilballyowen on Saturday afternoon. The county Limerick based side are seventh in 2C, but only four points ahead of last place.