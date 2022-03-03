Treaty United on road to face Cobh this Friday night

TREATY United will resume their programme of games in this season's SSE Airtricity League First Division this week in Cobh after their scheduled fixture against Athlone at the Markets Field on Friday night was postponed.

The Markets Field pitch, following an inspection on Friday morning, was deemed unplayable in the wake of the recent adverse weather. The FAI confirmed that a new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

Treaty are due to face their second First Division fixture of the season this Friday when travelling to St Colman's Park to take on Cobh Ramblers.

Treaty scored an impressive 5-1 win away to Wexford FC in their opening league outing.

Friday night's opponents Cobh suffered a dramatic 3-2 home defeat to Wexford FC in their opening First Division fixture at St Colman's Park on Friday night.

Treaty's next home game is scheduled for Friday March 11 at the Markets Field, but at the time of going to press there is still some doubt as to whether that game will have to be moved away from the Garryowen venue.

The postponed clash with Athlone was the second game this season to be pulled from the Markets Field. The Munster senior cup clash with Waterford United was moved, at short notice, to UL's 4g pitch on the North campus a number of weeks back.

With uncertainty around the pitch and the potential for a second successive home game to be postponed, Treaty United will be looking for all three points on the road this weekend.

Tommy Barrett's men will be looking to keep pace with the aforementioned Waterford United who are the only First Division side to be two from two in their opening games of the new season.