Search

03 Mar 2022

Treaty United on road to face Cobh this Friday night

Treaty United on road to face Cobh this Friday night

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

03 Mar 2022 8:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United will resume their programme of games in this season's SSE Airtricity League First Division this week in Cobh after their scheduled fixture against Athlone at the Markets Field on Friday night was postponed.

The Markets Field pitch, following an inspection on Friday morning, was deemed unplayable in the wake of the recent adverse weather. The FAI confirmed that a new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

Treaty are due to face their second First Division fixture of the season this Friday when travelling to St Colman's Park to take on Cobh Ramblers.

Treaty scored an impressive 5-1 win away to Wexford FC in their opening league outing.

Friday night's opponents Cobh suffered a dramatic 3-2 home defeat to Wexford FC in their opening First Division fixture at St Colman's Park on Friday night.

Treaty United host Athlone in first home league fixture of season

Treaty's next home game is scheduled for Friday March 11 at the Markets Field, but at the time of going to press there is still some doubt as to whether that game will have to be moved away from the Garryowen venue.

The postponed clash with Athlone was the second game this season to be pulled from the Markets Field. The Munster senior cup clash with Waterford United was moved, at short notice, to UL's 4g pitch on the North campus a number of weeks back.

With uncertainty around the pitch and the potential for a second successive home game to be postponed, Treaty United will be looking for all three points on the road this weekend.

Tommy Barrett's men will be looking to keep pace with the aforementioned Waterford United who are the only First Division side to be two from two in their opening games of the new season.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media