Limerick Leader Weekly GAA Club Notes

AHANE

Allianz National Hurling League:

Hard luck to Dan, Tom and all the Limerick Senior hurlers who lost out to Cork on Sunday afternoon. We wish them the best of luck as they play Clare next weekend in Cusack Park.

Club Hurling and Football Championship Draw:

The draw for the first round of the Limerick County Championship took place last Tuesday and our Senior Hurlers are out against Adare in the opening round. In the Junior A Hurling we face Monagea in the opening round of the championship. Finally, in the Junior A Football we will take on Adare in the opening round of the championship. Dates, times and venues to be confirmed closer to the fixtures.

MyLife Every Step Counts:We finished up the MyLife Every Step Counts Challenge in third place having covered over 29,000 KM over the duration of the challenge. Huge well done to everyone who clocked up the steps and the kilometres over the five weeks of the challenge.

Club Membership: To play all players must be registered with the Club for the 2022 season: Registration can be paid through this link ahanegaa. clubzap.com All membership options (adult, juvenile, over-65 and family options) are set out.

All players must be registered members of the club, otherwise they are not eligible to play.

Limerick Minor Camogie: Hard luck to Ella Ryan, Niamh Brennan, Molly Hussey and Éle Madigan along with their Limerick Minor Camogie teammates as they lost out to Wexford in the Tesco Ireland Minor A All Ireland Championship. Unfortunately, this means that Limerick are out of the Minor A All Ireland for 2022.

Limerick U16 Camogie: Huge well done to Saoirse Casey and Tara Madigan along with their U16 teammates who travelled to Offaly to play Offaly in two games this weekend. Both Limerick teams came away with wins.

BALLINACURRA GAELS

Ladies football: Ballinacurra Gaels GAA are delighted to add Ladies Football for 2022. The club are proud to be participating in the hugely successful Gaelic4Girls initiative beginning in Mid-March. This 10 week programme is designed to introduce girls aged 8-12 to all the fun & excitement of Ladies Football.

No prior experience of Gaelic Games is needed! All participants will receive a Gaelic4Girls jersey & get to meet some special guests along the way. Entry fee including the jersey is a very reasonable €12 for the entire 10 weeks. Participants born between 2009 and 2014 are asked to attend a registration evening at the Ballinacurra Gaels Clubhouse (Eircode V94 TF65) on Thursday March 10th from 7-8pm. Alternatively they can contact G4G Coordinator Eoin Buckley by text on 087 6986895 or email ballinacurragaelsLGFA@gmail.com

Gaelic4Girls: is open to anyone born 2009-2014 or is aged between 8 and 12 in the year 2022. No experience is required as Ladies Football is very accessible for girls who are either new to Gaelic Games or for those that have previously played & would like to come back. Note: Players currently registered & playing with an LGFA club are not eligible

Ballinacurra Gaels catchment area covers Ballinacurra Gardens, Prospect, Hyde Road, Ballinacurra Weston, South Circular Road, Ashbourne Ave and into the inner city. We also encourage all interested girls from Janesboro, Southill, Rosbrien and beyond to take part also.

The Gaelic4Girls programme runs for 10 weeks. Weeks 1-4 feature weekly coaching sessions followed by 2 weeks of activities for coaches & parents. Weeks 7-10 will continue the weekly coaching and finish with a series of small sided games or a mini-blitz. All girls who take part will receive a special Gaelic4Girls jersey, will get to meet some special guests & will be enrolled as LGFA players allowing them to continue to play with Ballinacurra Gaels LGFA for as long as they are enjoying it!

We would encourage all eligible girls to sign up for Gaelic4Girls as sports activity develops healthier girls with greater confidence, higher self-esteem & a more positive body image. Playing together the girls will develop teamwork abilities that will stand to them all their lives and add greatly to their work & employability skills. Ballinacurra Gaels GAA has a proud history of welcoming children & their families from all backgrounds and encourages everyone to get involved in the running of the club. Ballinacurra Gaels Ladies Football Club will give all girls the opportunity to play competitive sport in a fun, inclusive environment and ensure our local girls continue playing with their friends from a young age into their teens and on into adult life

Registration evening: Thursday March 10th from 7-8pm in Ballinacurra Gaels GAA (V94 TF65). Early registration is essential to ensure the order for jerseys is completed on time. Anyone who is interested but cannot make the registration evening is asked to contact Gaelic4Girls Coordinator Eoin Buckley by text on 087 6986895 or email ballinacurragaelsLGFA@gmail.com

This initiative is supported by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, Gaelic4Girls sponsor Glenveagh Homes & Limerick City and County Council’s Social Intervention Fund.

BALLYBROWN

FUNDRAISER: Our senior players are doing a LAST MAN STANDING Fundraiser. Contact any senior player, message us on Facebook or on their Instagram page - ballybrownclg

JUVENILLE TRAINING: Our Juvenile stars continue to train each week with great numbers turning out. A big thank you to the coaches for their hard work and time given to our future stars. Children born in 2018 and once they turn 4 can then come training. New members of any age are very much welcome. Please contact Nigel (087 9694400

SAVE THE DATE: Easter Camp will be held on Mon 11th - Thur14th April. More details will follow.

BALLYBRICKEN BOHERMORE

TRAINING: Adult Strength and Conditioning training will continue each Monday and Thursday night from 7:30pm at the Club Gym. All players are encouraged to attend.

Limerick Junior Championship: The draw for both the Hurling and Football championship took place last week. In Hurling, we were drawn in Group 1 alongside Crecora, Drom Broadford, Templeglantine, Blackrock & Staker Wallace. In Football, We were drawn in Group 2 alongside Hospital/Herbertstown, Adare, Ahane,Granagh/Ballinderry & South Liberties.

Cheltenham Preview Night: The Cheltenham Preview Night will take place Saturday coming, the 5th March,7.30pm. Tickets to this ‘not to be missed’ event are selling fast. Tickets can be bought directly from Kirbys or through the Club by contacting Bernard Grene. Remember proceeds from this event go to Ballybricken/Bohermore GAA, Fedamore GAA and The Injured jockeys fund. Please come out and support this event.

BRUFF



Medal Presentation: On Saturday night the Bord na nÓg held a medal presentation for the 2020 U16 hurlers and the 2021 U17 footballers. We were delighted to finally be able to celebrate these teams' successes. A presentation was also made on the night on behalf of the Senior Club and the Bord na nÓg to Seán Finn in recognition of his fourth All Star Award and third All Ireland.

BLACKROCK

Hurling: Our Junior B Hurling journey for 2021 has come to an end, with a loss to Scarriff in the Munster Semi final with a score line of 0 09 to 2 11. It has been a great year for the team who have done us proud and on the day even the gale force wind against us in the first half changed to a slight breeze in the second half. Well done to Captain David O’Flaherty and his team, Mikey Duggan, Aidan Gilligan, Simon Hennessy, Don O Flaherty, Seamie Ryan, Niall Moloney 0 01, Vinnie Herbert, Declan Gilligan, James O Doherty 0 02, Gavin O’Loughlin 0 01, Richie Cooke, Barry O Shaughnessy 0 03, Dave Healy, Donnacha Leahy 0 02, Mark Duggan for Declan Gilligan, Niall Fitzgerald for Richie Cooke, Jordan Slattery for Aidan Gilligan. Tommy Lee, Mike Heffernan, Gavin Ryan, Eoin Quinn, James Quinn, Sean O’Sullivan, Robbie O ‘Keeffe, Richie Fitzgerald, Ciaran Considine, Ben Soundy. Management of James O’Doherty, Tim O Sullivan, Ken Douglas with Brid Herbert S&C coach and first aid.

U14 interdivisional competition: Well done to Jack Cronin and Sean Flanagan who were on the winning South team.

CAHERLINE

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: The draws for the 2022 hurling & football championships took place on Tuesday evening last - in the Intermediate championship, Caherline are drawn with Murroe-Boher, Bruree, Croom, Na Piarsaigh & Feohanagh, games to begin in July. The other Intermediate group contains Granagh-Ballingarry, Croagh-Kilfinny, Hospital-Herbertstown, Kilmallock, Knockaderry & Pallasgreen.

MEMBERSHIP: Reminder that Caherline GAA membership for 2022 can now be paid online through the GAA's Foireann website at www.Foireann.ie - this is the same website where the health questionnaires were filled out before training & matches last year. This is the only method chosen by the club this year for payment of membership. This is directly linked to the Player Injury Insurance Scheme, so if you get injured and the system doesn't have a record of your membership, you won't be insured. Membership for 2022 is as follows: - Adult Player = €40; U-21 = €30; U-19 = €20 (Max €50 per family); Adult non-player = €30.

CRECORA MANISTER

SOCIAL NIGHT :Crecora-Manister GAA and Crecora Camogie Clubs' social night takes place next Friday March 4 in the Woodlands Hotel at 8pm. Our victorious junior footballers and under 21 hurlers of 2020 will be presented with their county medals. Adult tickets are €20 and player tickets are €10. Please support this social night where tickets can be bought at klubfunder.com

2022 CHAMPIONSHIP DRAWS: The draws for the intermediate football and junior hurling championships of 2022 were made last week. Our intermediate footballers have been drawn in a group with St. Senan's, Na Piarsaigh, Brufff, Glin and St. Patrick's. Our junior hurlers meanwhile are in a group with Ballybricken-Bohermore, Drom-Broadford, Templeglantine, Blackrock and Staker Wallace.

SCÓR NA NÓG: Anyone who is interested in representing the club in Scór na nÓg in the county final in Caherconlish on March 12 can contact our Scór officer Annette Byrnes on 0876970754.

CONDOLENCES: The club would like to extend its sympathies to the family of Bryan MacNamara, late of Ardchluain, Kilpeacon, Crecora, after his recent tragic passing. The thoughts and prayers of club members and the wider community are with his parents Tom and Patricia, sister Laura and extended family at this time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

CROOM

Championship Draws for 2022: Croom have been drawn in group 1 Intermediate Hurling alongside Murroe/Boher, Bruree, Caherline, Na Piarsaigh and Feoghanagh

Group 2: Granagh/Ballingarry, Croagh/Kilfinny, Hospital/Herbertstown, Kilmallock, Knockaderry, Pallasgreen. In Premier Junior Football Group 1,Croom have been drawn alongside Newcastle West, Ballybrown, Kilteely/Dromkeen, Athea, Cappagh .Group 2: Mountcollins, Monaleen, Feenagh/Kilmeedy, Monagea, Cappamore, Castlemahon

Saint Patrick’s Day Run: Croom has always enjoyed the St Patricks Day run from the serious runner to those who want to get out and enjoy the day. This year due to covid we are keeping it to the 6km family run. We weren’t in a place to be up and running for the 10k and will include the chipped run next year.

The starting and finish point will be Croom Sports Complex @ 9.30am

St Patricks Day with its added Bank Holiday – will be a great bank holiday for all the family. We hope that Croom's Family Fun Run will put you in a great place for a weekend of activities.

The Fun Run will take you on a route around Croom Town, with great views of Tory Hill and back to Croom Sports Hall. We hope that you will join us for a refreshment afterwards in the hall. Nothing fancy – after you have had your hydration, we hope that you will join us for tea and a bun!! If the younger family members aren’t too tired, we will have prizes for the Best Dressed and disco and games for an hour. www.cromadh.com/events/all there are individual and family tickets.

Scór na nÓg: is returning for 2022. Know someone aged under 17 with an interest in music, Irish dancing, singing, quizzing or playing an instrument?? If so, Scór na nÓg is the place for them to showcase their talents. If interested in representing Croom GAA Club in this years Scór please contact Club Officer James Malone on 0872205582 we would be delighted to hear from you.

DROMIN ATHLACCA

Membership : Club membership for 2022 can now be paid on Clubzapp. Remember all membership must be paid in full to be permitted to play. Payments can be made to any committee member. Deadline for payment is March 31

Ann Kenny Road Hurling: Registration is now open for the Inaugural Ann Kenny Road Hurling Tournament. On Friday March 18. This promises to be a great day for all the family with all ages catered for. Categories include U14s, U19s, Adults and Over 50s. The route will be Clonbrien Ring, starting line at the Clubhouse. Cost of entry is €30 per team of 3. Text Padraig McElligott @087 2620325 or Mike Reidy @ 087 2725167 to register and get your starting time. Thanks to all who have registered so far. You can find the full list of rules on the Dromin Athlacca GAA Facebook and Instagram pages.

Coaching Courses: Coaching courses for the new season will be recommencing soon. If you would like to do a foundation/level one/level two course, please forward your name to Anthony Liddane. All courses have been updated recently and are run on a hybrid approach of online and practical sessions. The practical element will be run later in the season. This is also the time to make sure that Garda Vetting is up to date. Please contact Child Welfare Officer Mary Herlihy if you have any queries.

Team Limerick Clean Up: Team Limerick Clean Up takes place again this year on Good Friday April 15. Volunteers of all ages are asked to take part in this community initiative. Keep an eye on our social media pages for further details

Referee Course: A great way to stay involved in the game other than playing is to become a referee. It’s a great way to stay fit and with ambition and drive. This is a great opportunity to “give something back” while helping to develop personnel skills that are of value in all walks of life. If you’re interested in becoming a referee, then contact Mike Sexton @ 087 9188375 or Patsy Coffey @ 087 9160344 to register for courses.

Maintenance: Weather conditions were severe last week when we were bombarded with three storms within five days. Thanks to all of our Clubs Maintenance Team who continue to keep our field and Clubhouse safe and, in such good condition in all weather conditions.

FR CASEYS

2022 Championship Draws: The 2022 County Senior & Intermediate Football Championship Draws took place last Tuesday evening with Fr. Caseys receiving two challenging draws. Our Senior team were drawn in Group 1 and will face Newcastle West, Monaleen, Claughaun, Galbally and Oola. Our Intermediate team were drawn in Group 2 and will face Drom/Broadford, Rathkeale, Mungret, Gerald Griffins and Pallasgreen. There will be two groups of six in both championships with the top three teams qualifying for the knockout stages. The first round of the county football championship will be the first weekend in July.

Well Done Limerick :Well done to the Limerick Footballers and our own club player Adrian Enright on another great national league victory last Saturday taking maximum points away to Wicklow. With 3 wins from 4 played and 3 games remaining, the treaty men have an unlikely promotion in their own hands albeit with some difficult games remaining. It is great to see the recent upturn in the fortunes of our county footballers and hopefully this form can carry through to championship. The next outing will be a home tie against Westmeath on Saturday March 12th

Club Website : Check out our club website at www.frcaseysgaa.ie for all the latest club news, fixtures, results and lots more. Our club website is updated regularly and is well worth a visit. You can also follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/frcaseysgaa and on Twitter at @frcaseysgaa

GALTEE GAELS

GALTEE GALES: Over the years Galtee Gaels has had a proud tradition of participating in the Scór GAA competition. This year the club is trying to rejuvenate the Scór competitions in the club and give all interested the opportunity to take part and represent the parish.

WHAT IS SCÓR: Scór is a GAA competition that combines all the colour and rivalry of Gaelic Games with the social/fun element of Ireland’s traditional pastimes. The competition was established by the GAA in 1969 with the aim of promoting Ireland’s traditional pastimes and culture while offering club members the chance to meet up, have fun and represent their club during the winter months while hurling and football had ceased.

There are eight events in Scór that cover all aspects of Irish culture, these include Ceilí Dancing, Solo Singing, Recitation or Storytelling, Instrumental music, Set Dancing and Table Quiz. Scór na bpaistí and Scór na nÓg competions are starting in March, while Scór Sinsir is taking place in the Autumn ,if anyone is interested in Scor na nÓg the county finals will be held in Limerick on March 5 please contact Martin on 0876054736 or Eric on0868065598 and the Ladies club Secretary Joan O Connor on 0879713934 as soon as possible

INTER COUNTY: Well done to the Limerick senior footballers on their win away to Wicklow last Saturday in the national league with three wins from four they are in a good position Galtee Gaels Bob Childs made a welcome return from injury when introduced as a second half substitute .The final score was 1-13 to 1 -9 they are now joint top of division 3. The under twenty team went under Wicklow in the Liam Connor cup they are at home to Offaly this weekend with no chance of progressing. The senior hurlers suffered their third loss in the national league they are away to Clare this weekend.

HOSPITAL HERBERTSTOWN



Intermediate Hurling: In the 2022 County Intermediate Hurling Championship we have been drawn with Granagh/Ballingarry, Croagh/Kilfinny ,Kilmallock, Knockaderry & Pallasgreen.

Junior A Football: In the 2022 County Junior A Football Championship we have being drawn with Ballybricken/Bohermore, Granagh/Ballingarry, Adare, Ahane & South Liberties.

2022 Club Membership: Club membership for the coming year can be bought at the moment on Foireann website. It’s easy to register & use to pay for the coming year.

Team Limerick Clean-Up: Registration is now open for the 7th edition of the largest one day clean up in Ireland. Team Limerick Clean-Up is set to take place on Good Friday, April 15th across Limerick city and county. Anybody interested in participating are now asked to complete the registration form on www.teamlimerickcleanup.ie.

Memory Lane: Keep an eye on our social media pages for trips down memory lane for club and county. If you have memories that you would like shared please email photo and details to Pro.hospitalherbertstown.limerick@gaa.ie and we will gladly share them.



KILTEELY DROMKEEN

KD GAA Bord NA NOG SUNDAY FUNDAY: Our Sunday Funday for U5s/U7s and U9s was a great success on Sunday. We look forward to seeing you all again next Sunday at the same time. Thanks to all volunteers who helped in planning the morning and all coaches and parents who helped make the kids play time so enjoyable. Happy faces all around. Contact Kieran Murphy (087 312 0767) or Glenn Flanagan (0861252534). Cill tSile Dromcaoin Abu!

SPRING CLEAN WITH KILTEELY DROMKEEN: Thanks to all who donated, collected and helped spread the word for our scrap metal fundraiser last weekend. Despite the storms it was a great success as 40 tonnes were collected raising €10,483! These funds will be put straight to use upgrading the bathroom facilities and our club gym which is almost complete.

MEMBERSHIP 2022: Registration to Kilteely Dromkeen GAA club is now open for all members including juvenile players. This is a requirement before training resumes for players. This must done online at Foireann.ie so please log in to your account from last year for your convenience. Any issues or if you are new to the system please email Secretary.kilteelydromkeeen .limerick@gaa.ie or contact any club official. You can choose to have a fob for the alley included in your membership also.

MONALEEN

MEMBERSHIP: Monaleen GAA Club membership for 2022 is now due and must be paid prior to 31st of March 2022. Membership must be processed through Foireann at www.foireann.ie

Please note that only those who are fully paid adult members prior to the 31st of March can be included in draws for All Ireland Tickets or to have a vote at the club AGM.

Please also note that Juvenile Members and Social Members (including Tennis Club and Golf Society) do not quality for these entitlements. Any social member may pay the top up to become a full member of the club for ticket or vote purposes, provided the full rate is paid before March 31st.

For 2022, the club has streamlined its membership rates as follows:

All ADULT Players and First Juvenile Players in a family €100.00

A €10 reduction is applied for each subsequent underage player in the same family.

All other Members including coaches/officers/committee members: €75.00

Social Membership: €30.00

CARDIAC REHABILITATION CLASS: Heart Disease is the leading cause of death in Ireland, however you can still live a long and healthy life if your cardiac condition is managed correctly. Participation in a cardiac rehabilitation program is the first critical step in regaining your health. Starting on Tuesday March 1st at 7.30pm in Monaleen Clubhouse we have a community based Phase IV Cardiac Rehab Class. For more information contact 086-2397656.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

REGISTRATION : The club registration is now open on Clubforce. All registration will take place on line by going to mungretstpauls.com

There are a few changes to the registration, we would advise you to please read carefully which membership you will require for the year.

VOLUNTEERS REQUIRED: We have an ever expanding club with exciting developments ahead of us, because of all these we are in need of more volunteers.

You may think you would be of no help but we are in need of assistance in many different roles which would involve working in a group where different ideas and opinions are what are needed, some roles would include a basic standard of computer skill. All we ask is for you to help out for one year, this may be an hour a month or week whatever you can give, you never know you may enjoy the social side of it and keep going, that is how all volunteers started.

Please text your name to Maurice Walsh on 086-8239000.

REGENERON GREAT LIMERICK RUN: Regeneron Great Limerick Run will take place this year on May 1st, Mungret St. Pauls have provided volunteers in the previous years and have been invited to provide volunteers to help steward at the Great Limerick Run. We would like to hear from you if you are over 21 and available to help out for roughly 4 to 5 hours on the day depending on the location.

For every volunteer we provide the organisers will contribute an amount per person to the club, this is a fantastic way to raise funds. If you think you are available to help out please whats app your name to Kevin O'Hagan on 0870601686.

CEOL NA N-OG: Well done to all the children and adults that attended the music session on Sunday 27 February in the club house. It was fantastic to see so many different musical instruments being enjoyed. There was also a display of irish dancing and a bit of a sing along. We look forward to hosting another evening of music in the near future.

OOLA

Club Membership 2022: Adult non player membership is now open for 2022. This can be paid online through Foireann, online or club registrar, Mixie Ryan Bob. Membership for 2022 is €30. After the 31st of March this will increase to €50.Please note that only those who are fully paid-up adult members prior to March 31 can be included in draws for All-Ireland tickets.

PALLASGREEN

PALLASGREEN GAA LOTTO RESULTS: No winner Monday February 21st draw, Numbers drawn were 1,7,18,25. Lucky dips: Tommy Ryan, Mary Murnane, Shane O’Keeffe, Mary Minihan, Gavin O’Carroll. Lotto is now online, please see Facebook page for further details. Also Support the local club & join the CLUB Limerick Draw 2022

KNOCKANE GAA LOTTO RESULTS: No Winner Monday February 21 draw, Numbers drawn were: 5,7,19,26. Lucky dip winners; Sean O’Leary, Eoin English, Philly McCarthy, Maddie Houlihan, Seller Prize: Breda McCarthy.

MEMBERSHIP: Membership to be paid before May 31 2022, Non Player €20 and players €30.

PATRICKSWELL

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The Club Limerick Draw is back for 2022, with ten draws to run between March and December 2022. Each month, the first prize is €10,000 and there are thirty prizes per month in total. There are a number of ways to play. Anyone can purchase their membership online at www.clublimerick.ie/draw and choose from the three options of i) the €100 annual payment or ii) Pay As You Go (as many months as you wish) or iii) a monthly €8.33 Direct Debit. Remember to pick "Patrickswell" as your club of choice. Similarly, you can also play via the club. Please contact your local promoter or Seamus O'Riordan at 087-2869175.

CLUB LOTTO: The Club Lotto draw on Tuesday February 22 was not won. The numbers drawn were 1, 5, 17 and 27. The bonus number was 32. The €100 Lucky Dip was won by Ronan Tierney and the €20 prizes were claimed by Kevin O'Connell, Amy Mann, Angela Kirby, Breda Griffin and Anne Kiely. This week's jackpot is €12,600.

SOUTH LIBERTIES

Parish Lotto :Our Lotto jackpot now stands at €2,900. Anyone wanting to contribute to the Parish Lotto can do so by contacting Brid Kennedy on 0876265331. It costs €100 for the year which our club hugely benefits from. Each week there is a chance to win the jackpot and when this is not won there are 6 lucky dips of €30 each week.

Junior Hurlers : Our Junior hurlers travel up to An Clochán Liath, Dungloe, Co. Donegal this coming weekend. An Clochán Liath hosted South Liberties for Féile back in 2014. Most of their Féile team of that time played on their junior team of last year when they won the Donegal Junior Championship. We wish all those travelling a safe and sporting weekend.

ST PATRICKS

Limerick Club Championship Draw: The Limerick Club Championship draws were completed on Tuesday night with some exciting ties to look forward to over the summer months.

The Intermediate football: Junior A Football and Junior A Hurling Championship draws are listed below. Best of luck to both teams & management for the coming year. Naomh Padraig Abú

Intermediate Football Junior A Football: St Patrick's, Na Piarsaigh, Hospital/Herbertstown St Senans. Camogue Rovers, Bruff, Granagh/Ballingarry, Crecora, Adare, Glin, Ahane

Junior A Hurling : St Patrick's, Castletown/Ballyagran, Monagea, Claughaun, Kileedy, Ahane

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: MUNSTER HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW NIGHT. FRIDAY APRIL 8, THE KILMURRY LODGE - LIMITED NUMBER OF TICKETS AVAILABLE.

A really special night to look forward to in the Kilmurry Lodge with top panelists Shane McGrath, Derek McGrath, Ger Hegarty, Donie Ryan, Niall Moran and Colm Galvin.

Bonus Ball Draw: Well done to Arthur Doyle winner of February's Bonus Ball Draw and many thanks to all who supported the draw this month.

U20 Football: Well done to Kyle Mullins who was a member of the Limerick U20 football panel that travelled to Wicklow on Saturday evening for the second match of the O Connor Cup. Kyle was introduced in the second half and kicked a point. Gearoid O Sullivan is also a member of the panel. Well done guys, doing our club proud.

Ladies/Girls Football Returns: Reminder that all LGFA training returns this week with a full schedule and times on the St Patricks club page or St Patricks Ladies Gaelic football page. You can also contact Jennifer(0876998971) for further details.

