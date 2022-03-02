In Pictures: Fans attend Castletroy College and St Munchin's Junior Cup rugby tie

St Munchin’s College progressed to the last four after they defeated Castletroy College 7-0 in Clanwilliam FC yesterday afternoon.
To see more pictures, just click 'NEXT'
Billy Power was the sole try scorer of the game with his first half effort and subsequent conversion from Tom Wood ensuring a 7-0 lead at the break for Munchins. It was Castletroy’s turn to have the strong wind at their backs in the second half but they weren’t able to get that crucial try despite some good pressure in the St Munchin’s 22.
St Munchin’s will now meet CBC in the semi-final at Musgrave Park next week.
Vice President Campus Services & Capital Development Jimmy Browne, TUS President Professor Vincent Cunnane , Trish Lane COO UPMC in Ireland and John Windle GM UPMC Sports Medicine PIC: Brian Arthur
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.