Limerick schools secure Munster Junior Cup semi final spots

Limerick's Crescent College Comprehensive and St Munchin’s College are through to the semi-finals of this year’s Munster Schools Junior Cup after they overcame Rockwell College and Castletroy College, respectively.



(Reports from Munster Rugby.ie) At a bitterly cold Musgrave Park, Crescent came from behind to defeat Rockwell 24-7 and set up a semi-final clash with PBC next week.

The Tipperary school had took the lead when Muiri Lambe crossed close to the posts as Cian Ralph’s conversion ensured an early 7-0 lead. However, the Limerick school hit back through out-half Fionn Rowsome who was able to collect a bouncing ball to race clear. He was unable to convert his own try so Rockwell held a narrow 7-5 lead at the break.

In the second half, Crescent dominated possession and territory and this led to their second try. Second-row Ronan Ryan crossed out wide with Rowsome’s touchline conversion giving Crescent a 12-7 lead.

The Limerick school then put together a slick passage of play which resulted in Sean Morrissey crossing in the corner. The winger received a superb offload from Joshua Boland who had done well to collect a crossfield kick from Rowsome. The out-half converted again from the touch line to give Crescent a 19-7 lead.

Rockwell tried to get back into the game but Crescent ensured their place in the last four when Morrissey crossed out wide for his second try with just a few minutes remaining.

Crescent College Comprehensive: Evan Cusack, Eoghan Collins, Joshua Boland, Harry McDonogh, Sean Morrissey, Fionn Rowsome, Jake Moloney, Nathan O’Riordan, Alex McNamara, Michael Keane, Ronan Ryan, Charlie Fenton, William Collins, Dan Le Gear, Jonathan Byrne.

Replacements: Aleks Reddan, Ben Buckley, Nevilly Efe, Robert Shields, Darragh McKeogh, Adedamola Obasa, Rory O’Connor, Eoghan Keogh, Thomas Bill Dervan, David Long.

Rockwell College: Finn Fitzgerald Madigan, Charlie Nolan, Fionn O’Grady, Muiri Lambe, Dermot McCarthy, Cian Ralph, Mark Neville, Alan Jayan, Marcus Thompson, Max McInerney, Martin Baggott, Ralph Kerry, Daniel Crotty Casey, Lucas Sheil, Andrew Wall.

Replacements: Paul Maher, Robert O’Brien, Jack Finn, Joseph Michael O’Gorman, Kevin Kelly, Mark Ryan, Jack Ryan, Ben O’Donovan, David O’Brien, Robert Hayde.

St Munchin’s College progressed to the last four after they defeated Castletroy College 7-0 in Clanwilliam FC this afternoon.

Billy Power was the sole try scorer of the game with his first half effort and subsequent conversion from Tom Wood ensuring a 7-0 lead at the break for Munchins. It was Castletroy’s turn to have the strong wind at their backs in the second half but they weren’t able to get that crucial try despite some good pressure in the St Munchin’s 22.

St Munchin’s will now meet CBC in the semi-final at Musgrave Park next week.

Castletroy College: Robbie Widger, Sean Lyons, Joel Rowntree, Alex Lautsou, James Rennison, Liam Glynn, Chulainn Williams, Jack O’Gorman, Cian Kennedy, Jamie Conway, Ben Fogarty, Adam Dooley, Conal Purcell, Darragh McMahon, Aran Cregan.

Replacements: Cian O’Hanlan, Travis Tchokotieu, Trevor Tchokotieu, Adam Power, Jack Sheahan, Cillian McNamara, James O’Malley, Rowan Brady, Bryan Toland, Sean McKeon.

St Munchin’s College: Ben O’Mahony, Adam McGlynn, Tom Williams, Rio Tier, Cian Costello, Tom Wood, Cathal Glynn, Darragh Fogarty, Adam O’Shaughnessy, Sean Campbell, Eoin O’Callaghan, Lee Collopy, Oskars Vitolins, Charlie Grace, Billy Power.

Replacements: Cian Neiland, Anthony Jay O’Grady, Cian Brown, Kieran English, Eoin Coughlan, Gavin O’Regan, Killian Playon, Gearoid O’Brien, Callum Kiely, Alex Quinn.

Munster Schools Junior Cup Semi-Finals

Wednesday 9th March 2022

CBC v St Munchin’s College, 2pm, Musgrave Park

Thursday 10th March 2022

PBC v Crescent College Comprehensive, 2.30pm, Musgrave Park