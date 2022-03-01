Search

02 Mar 2022

Limerick clubs enjoy weekend of football at Paidi O'Se tournament

Limerick clubs enjoy weekend of football at Paidi O'Se tournament

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

01 Mar 2022 9:31 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Limerick's Galbally and St. Kieran’s both competed in the round robin six-team senior men’s competition, known as the Dermot Earley Cup, as part of the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé, the famed adult men’s and ladies club tournament which took place all over the Dingle Peninsula last weekend.

Over 500 visiting and local club players and management from 20 clubs across 14 counties played in a four-competition tournament at junior and senior grade with Kerry sweeping the men’s contests.

St. Kieran’s found it difficult to adjust to the weather conditions, which had a very strong Atlantic wind blowing onto all pitches, and they lost to Cork’s Carbery Rangers in the first round by 3-5 to 1-1. They fared better in the second-round game, running Castlebar Mitchels of Mayo close, losing by a single point, on a scoreline of 4-1 to 2-6.

Galbally made a great start by beating reigning Connacht senior club champions Padraig Pearse of Roscommon by 4-4 to 0-2. The former Kerry star Mark Ó Sé managed Listry of Kerry was next up for the Limerick men but the Kerry side got the better of Galbally by 1-9 to 0-3. Listry went on the beat Carbery Rangers in the final by 0-7 to 0-3.

WATCH: Cormac O'Donovan lauds Ardscoil Ris resilience ahead of All-Ireland semi final

The football festival, which is supported by Lidl Ireland, McKeever Sports, EJ Menswear, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit, Údarás na Gaeltachta and Lee Strand Milk, was founded by Kerry iconic footballer Páidi Ó Sé and has attracted over 17,000 club players over 33 years, growing into a major GAA event with senior, intermediate and junior adult club competitions as well as teams attending social events at Comórtas HQ, Páidí Ó Sé’s pub in Ventry, Co. Kerry.

Comórtas Chairman Pádraig Óg. Ó Sé said, “We are delighted to continue the tradition of having Limerick clubs at the tournament and we wish St. Kieran’s and Galbally well in the season ahead. They are a credit to Limerick GAA in the way they conducted themselves. They enjoyed themselves by night and had a never say die attitude on the field of play in very tough weather conditions.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media