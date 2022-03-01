Limerick clubs enjoy weekend of football at Paidi O'Se tournament

Limerick's Galbally and St. Kieran’s both competed in the round robin six-team senior men’s competition, known as the Dermot Earley Cup, as part of the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé, the famed adult men’s and ladies club tournament which took place all over the Dingle Peninsula last weekend.

Over 500 visiting and local club players and management from 20 clubs across 14 counties played in a four-competition tournament at junior and senior grade with Kerry sweeping the men’s contests.

St. Kieran’s found it difficult to adjust to the weather conditions, which had a very strong Atlantic wind blowing onto all pitches, and they lost to Cork’s Carbery Rangers in the first round by 3-5 to 1-1. They fared better in the second-round game, running Castlebar Mitchels of Mayo close, losing by a single point, on a scoreline of 4-1 to 2-6.

Galbally made a great start by beating reigning Connacht senior club champions Padraig Pearse of Roscommon by 4-4 to 0-2. The former Kerry star Mark Ó Sé managed Listry of Kerry was next up for the Limerick men but the Kerry side got the better of Galbally by 1-9 to 0-3. Listry went on the beat Carbery Rangers in the final by 0-7 to 0-3.

The football festival, which is supported by Lidl Ireland, McKeever Sports, EJ Menswear, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit, Údarás na Gaeltachta and Lee Strand Milk, was founded by Kerry iconic footballer Páidi Ó Sé and has attracted over 17,000 club players over 33 years, growing into a major GAA event with senior, intermediate and junior adult club competitions as well as teams attending social events at Comórtas HQ, Páidí Ó Sé’s pub in Ventry, Co. Kerry.

Comórtas Chairman Pádraig Óg. Ó Sé said, “We are delighted to continue the tradition of having Limerick clubs at the tournament and we wish St. Kieran’s and Galbally well in the season ahead. They are a credit to Limerick GAA in the way they conducted themselves. They enjoyed themselves by night and had a never say die attitude on the field of play in very tough weather conditions.”