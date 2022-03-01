In Pictures: Fans enjoy Fairview Rangers win over Aisling Annacotty that sends them top

Fairview Rgs took over top spot in the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win at Aisling Annacotty on Sunday morning.
With all other games postponed the Blues took the opportunity to open a three-point gap over Pike Rvs who have a game less played. The result also more or less puts an end to Aisling’s hopes of sneaking in to win the title.
