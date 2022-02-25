Search

25 Feb 2022

Geraldines AFC pay tribute to a 'true Limerick sportsman' Paddy Murphy

Geraldines AFC pay tribute to a 'true Limerick sportsman' Paddy Murphy

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

25 Feb 2022 8:24 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Geraldines AFC and Limerick Junior /Schoolboy soccer lost one of Limerick true sportsmen today, Friday, with the sad passing of Paddy Murphy.

In his playing days, he was a netminder of real quality as he started his career as an U-14 schoolboy with Fairview.

In 1955/1956 with Clover Meats, Paddy won his first Lawson and many more would follow with the 'Dines' as a player and a manager.

"Unquestionably in Geraldines history, he was the man at the helm that saw the club claim their only Munster Junior Cup Success in June 1979. Also, that year, the Premier League and Lawson Cup were also won as over the years he would oversee many a Dines victory" a club statement reads. 

"In 1988, he was then manager at Mungret Regional and guided them to their only Premier League success.  A couple of seasons later, he managed Newcastle West in the League of Ireland.  Paddy also sat on the LDSL as committee member for many years and sat at Chairman.  But his role in the "Dines" family saw him as player, manger, chairman and in 2020 he was bestowed the honor of Club President – a role he had until his passing. He was a true "Dines" man, a great sportsman and supporter of the sport and he will be sadly missed by all those who knew him.

Patrick is also late of Mohawk Shannon and the Tax Office, Riverview House, Limerick. He is very deeply regretted by his daughter Katriona, sons David, Dean and Gary, grandchildren, extended family and friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday (February 28th) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

The Funeral Cortege will leave the Funeral Home on Tuesday (March 1st) at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St. John's Cathedral. Patrick's Requiem Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media