Munster Rugby confirm first ever Junior and Senior competitions for Girls' schools

Munster Rugby have this evening confirmed the establishment of the Munster Schools Girls Senior and Junior Cup competitions. The inaugural editions of both the Senior and Junior Cups are set to commence next week.

This season's Junior Cup competition will be contested by six schools; Coláiste Íde agus Iosef Abbeyfeale, Salesian Secondary College Pallaskenry, St Anne's Community College Killaloe, Bandon Grammar School, Thomond Community College and Ardscoil Mhuire.

The Senior Cup competition will be contested by four teams; Bandon Grammar School, Villiers School, Coláiste Íde agus Iosef Abbeyfeale and St Anne's Community College Killaloe.

The establishment of a Girls Schools Cup competition has long been an ambition of Munster Rugby and it is hoped that the competition will develop year on year going forward.

Munster Rugby is confident that the competition will provide another avenue for girls in the province to play competitive rugby which will have a positive impact on participation and player development.

Women’s Committee Chairperson Wendy Keenan said: “I am delighted our plans to introduce the Junior and Senior Schools Cup competition has come to fruition. It’s an exciting venture for girls rugby which we expect will grow in strength year by year.

“The Women’s Committee are delighted to see another historic moment taking place on the 30th March when the Girls Schools Cup Finals will take place in Musgrave Park.”

Munster Rugby Women’s Development Officer, Ken Imbusch, said: “We’re delighted to be able to launch these competitions as they were planned pre-Covid.

“It’s a testament to the work that is going on at present in the schools through the Club Community Rugby Officer (CCRO) and Women’s Participation Officer (WPO) programmes and I’d also like to acknowledge the fantastic work that teachers and volunteers are doing in the school environment to grow the game.

“With the rate the game is growing at at the moment, it’s fantastic to be able to offer this added outlet to aspirational rugby players of all levels.

“This is a small part of how we want to grow the girls game within schools and next year we hope to introduce competitions at younger age grades as well.”

Upcoming Fixtures

March 2nd

Junior Cup Round 1

Salesian Secondary College Pallaskenry v St Anne's Community College Killaloe - 12pm - 4G UL

Thomond Community College v Ardscoil Mhuire - 1.30pm - 4G UL

(Bandon Grammar School and Coláiste Íde agus Iosef Abbeyfeale receive Bye to next round).

March 16th

Junior Cup Semi-Finals

Coláiste Íde agus Iosef Abbeyfeale v Salesian Secondary College Pallaskenry or St Anne's Community College Killaloe - 12pm - 4G UL

Bandon Grammar School v Thomond Community College or Ardscoil Mhuire - 12pm - Musgrave Park

Senior Cup Semi-Finals

Bandon Grammar School v Villiers School - 1.30pm - Musgrave Park

Coláiste Íde agus Iosef Abbeyfeale v St Anne's Community College Killaloe - 1.30pm - 4G UL

March 30th

Junior and Senior Cup Finals - Musgrave Park.