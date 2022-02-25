Search

25 Feb 2022

Treaty United confirm Friday night fixture is called off

The SSE Airtricity First Division fixture between Treaty United and Athlone Town has been postponed.

The pitch, following an inspection this morning, was deemed unplayable and a new date for the fixture will be announced in due course. A post on the club's social media page confirmed the decision. 

"Treaty United are extremely disappointed to announce that tonight's fixture against @AthloneTownAFC has been postponed due to pitch conditions @MarketsField following severe weather.

Tickets purchased for tonight's game will be valid for the re-arranged fixture."

The other eight fixtures scheduled in the SSE Airtricity Premier & First Division this evening are set to go ahead. 

Friday, February 25

SSE Airtricity Premier Division 

Bohemians v Dundalk - 7.45pm
Derry City v Shamrock Rovers - 7.45pm
Drogheda United v Shelbourne - 7.45pm
St. Patrick's Athletic v Sligo Rovers - 7.45pm
UCD AFC v Finn Harps - 7.45pm

SSE Airtricity First Division

Cobh Ramblers v Wexford - 7.45pm
Cork City v Galway United - 7.45pm
Waterford v Bray Wanderers - 7.45pm

