21 Feb 2022

Limerick ETB make impressive start in FAI Bobby Smith Cup

Limerick ETB make impressive start in FAI Bobby Smith Cup

Limerick ETB squad which defeated Carrigaline in the FAI Bobby Smith Cup

21 Feb 2022

LIMERICK ETB made an impressive start to this year’s FAI Bobby Smith Cup by beating a fancied Carrigaline side 3-1 at Carrigaline’s Ballea grounds.

To their credit, the visitors looked comfortable during a frantic first half, and looked threatening throughout large periods of the game with their intense pressing game.

Limerick’s energy in the opening quarter of the game which was played on Wednesday last was rewarded with a goal when, nine minutes in, Leon Kirrane won the ball outside the box, laid it off for Josh Shinners to find striker Conor Keane, who finished at the back post.

The Shannonsiders got their second goal before the half hour and began to dominate proceedings. On the 28th minute, assisted by Sean Oyibo, Jeffrey Dore’s deep cross from the right found its way into the back of the net, with the Carrigaline goalkeeper stranded. Limerick continued to influence the game with the midfield trio of Leon Kirrane, Ethan Fitzgerald and Dore growing more and more confident in their passing and movement.

The home side had chances in the game but failed to capitalise on them, with goalkeeper Adam Gallagher equally comfortable in the air as he was with the ball at his feet. Before half time, Mike McCarthy’s team solidified their lead when good link-up play between Kirrane and Josh Shinners on the left led to Shinners finding Jeffrey Dore at the far post. Dore’s shot was spilled by the keeper, and Sean Oyibo finished from close range.

With a three-goal lead to defend, Limerick and made it difficult for their hosts to come back into the game. Second half, Limerick were strong in defence and did well in maintaining their lead, despite conceding to a spectacular overhead volley from Timmy O’Reilly.

Scott Kirkland and Jake Prendergast’s centrehalf partnership continues to improve, while fullbacks Jonathan Moran and Craig Prendergast also put in energetic performances.

Limerick were able to see the game out and keep Cork at arm’s length for much of the 90 minutes to earn what could prove to be a valuable three points before they host Waterford on this Thursday, February 24.

