18 Feb 2022

Treaty United kick-off new First Division season at Wexford

Treaty United kick-off new First Division season tonight at Wexford

Treaty United's Jack Brady

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

18 Feb 2022 9:30 AM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TOMMY Barrett's Treaty United side kick-off their 2022 SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign with an away date against Wexford FC tonight, Friday.

Barrett's charges completed their programme of pre-season friendlies with a 2-1 victory over Killarney Celtic in Kerry on Friday night last.

This season's SSE Airtricity League First Division will comprise of four rounds of fixtures that will conclude on Friday, October 21 before the promotion/relegation play-offs.

Following Friday night's opener away to Wexford, Treaty United's first home game will be against the Martin Russell-managed Athlone Town side at the Markets Field on Friday, February 25 before Tommy Barrett's charges travel to St Colman's Park to take on Cobh Ramblers on Friday, March 4.

Treaty then host Longford at the Markets Field on Friday, March 11, 7.45pm. Fixtures can be viewed on the LOITV.ie stream.

For the 2022 season, the nine-team format will see the SSE Airtricity First Division champions promoted automatically to the Premier Division with the sides finishing in second, third, fourth and fifth spots contesting a promotion-relegation play-off series alongside the team that finishes ninth in the Premier.

The First Division teams finishing second and fifth and the teams in third and fourth place will play each other in a two-legged play-off with the winners then contesting a one-legged final. The winner of this tie will then play the team that finishes ninth in the Premier Division to secure the final top flight spot for the 2023 season.

Treaty United enjoyed a remarkable maiden season in senior men's League of Ireland football.

In 2021 men's senior League Of Ireland football returned to Shannonside after a one-year break. There had been no Limerick side competing in the League for the first time since 1937 in 2020.

Treaty opened their 2021 campaign with a gritty 0-0 draw with Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on Sunday, March 28.
The Tommy Barrett-managed side recorded 11 wins and nine draws from their 27 fixtures to book a fourth-placed finish and with a promotion play-off position. That play-off semi-final ended in a 4-2 aggregate defeat to UCD.

Despite the disappointment of losing out in that play-off semi-final, Treaty will feel there is plenty to build on following their excellent maiden season in the First Division.

