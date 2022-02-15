Search

15 Feb 2022

The Dragons confirm signing of ex-Munster Rugby out-half

The Dragons confirm signing of ex-Munster Rugby out-half

Former Munster Rugby out-half JJ Hanrahan has signed for the Dragons

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

15 Feb 2022 2:09 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

WELSH region, Dragons Rugby, signing of former Munster Rugby out-half JJ Hanrahan on a long-term deal.

The talented 29-year-old – who can also operate at centre and full back – will join the region from Top14 giants ASM Clermont Auvergne ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The experienced Hanrahan has made over 150 club appearances during his career, including two spells with Munster and a spell with Northampton Saints in the English Premiership.

Hanrahan is a two-time United Rugby Championship (URC) runner-up, British & Irish Cup winner and two-time Golden Boot winner in the URC – in 2013/14 and 2019/20.

“I'm delighted to be joining Dragons in the summer and to be moving to a region who I feel has massive potential for growth under the guidance of Dean Ryan,” said Kerry native Hanrahan.

“When I first spoke to Dean about the region and his vision I could instantly see and feel his passion. I’m excited to come to Dragons and contribute to helping the team as much as I can.

“I know the United Rugby Championship competition very well through my time at Munster and it’s a league I’m looking forward to playing in again,” he added.

“Being away for a year in France

Dean Ryan, Director of Dragons Rugby, said: “We’re delighted that JJ will join us next season. He’s very keen to become a Dragon and have a big influence on what we are building at the region.

“JJ will give us added competition for the ten jersey and brings with him a wealth of experience, from his time at Munster to most recently in France, that will be of huge benefit to our squad.”

at ASM Clermont has been great for me to gain new experiences and has given me a brilliant opportunity to learn a lot.

“I have always had great ambitions as a player and if you look at the current Dragons squad it has a good mix of top-class players in the Welsh squad along with some exciting young talent.

“There's so much to look forward to over the next few years to come and seeing where we can get to.”

