St Munchin's College knocked out of Munster Schools Senior Cup

LIMERICK'S St Munchin's College bowed out of the Pinegy Munster Schools Senior Cup at the quarter-final stage when losing out 31-12 to PBC, of Cork, at Musgrave Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The result means that Crescent College Comprehensive is the only Limerick side left standing in this season's Munster Schools Senior Cup ahead of the semi-finals.

The Dooradoyle side will now face the winners of tomorrow's meeting of Rockwell College and Bandon Grammar School in the semi-finals next week.

St Munchin's were outscored by five tries to two by a PBC side which had lost out to Crescent in their previous fixture.

Pres' led Wednesday's quarter-final 21-0 at half-time after scoring three converted tries in the opening half.

After falling 0-26 in arrears early in the second half, to their credit, St Munchin's hit back with their opening try coming courtesy of James O'Brien.

The Corbally side grabbed their second try when a terrific off-load from Ryan Naughton put exciting full-back Oisin Pepper away to score an excellent try.

Cillian O'Connor also added the extras for 26-12. However, any slender hopes St Munchin's had of producing a comeback were ended when Pres' grabbed their fifth try with 15 minutes remaining.

PBC: Ben O’Connor, Adam Twomey, Scott Sexton, Rory O’Shaughnessy, Sean Condon, Harry Coughlan, Matthew Murphy, Finn Cowhig, Danny Sheahan, Salvador Patricio, Louis Herdman, Fionn Roussel, James Harrison Lynch, Ivor Dennehy, Jacob Sheahan. Replacements: Michael O’Sullivan, Padraig Doyle, Thomas McCarthy, Douglas Holohan Healy, Daniel Noonan, Liam Tuohy, Gene O’Leary Kareem, Aodhan Cooke, Zach Dinan, James Wixted.

ST MUNCHIN'S COLLEGE: Oisin Pepper, Ryan Naughton, James O’Brien, Gordon Wood, Ronan Deegan, Cillian O’Connor, Jake O’Riordan, Conor O’Brien, Peter Dougan, Mikolaj Imbierowski, Tadhg O’Brien, Anthony Foley, Mark Walsh, Oisin Minogue, Liam Angermann. Replacements: Ben Noonan, Marcus Corrigan, Harry Bennis, Callum Black, Danny Williamson, Rory McDermott, Conor McCarthy, Matthew Te Pou, James Madden, Eoin Walsh.