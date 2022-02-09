Search

09 Feb 2022

St Munchin's College knocked out of Munster Schools Senior Cup

St Munchin's College bows out of Munster Schools Senior Cup

St Munchin's College has been knocked out of the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

09 Feb 2022 5:56 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S St Munchin's College bowed out of the Pinegy Munster Schools Senior Cup at the quarter-final stage when losing out 31-12 to PBC, of Cork, at Musgrave Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The result means that Crescent College Comprehensive is the only Limerick side left standing in this season's Munster Schools Senior Cup ahead of the semi-finals.

The Dooradoyle side will now face the winners of tomorrow's meeting of Rockwell College and Bandon Grammar School in the semi-finals next week.

St Munchin's were outscored by five tries to two by a PBC side which had lost out to Crescent in their previous fixture.

Pres' led Wednesday's quarter-final 21-0 at half-time after scoring three converted tries in the opening half.

After falling 0-26 in arrears early in the second half, to their credit, St Munchin's hit back with their opening try coming courtesy of James O'Brien.

The Corbally side grabbed their second try when a terrific off-load from Ryan Naughton put exciting full-back Oisin Pepper away to score an excellent try.

Cillian O'Connor also added the extras for 26-12. However, any slender hopes St Munchin's had of producing a comeback were ended when Pres' grabbed their fifth try with 15 minutes remaining. 

PBC: Ben O’Connor, Adam Twomey, Scott Sexton, Rory O’Shaughnessy, Sean Condon, Harry Coughlan, Matthew Murphy, Finn Cowhig, Danny Sheahan, Salvador Patricio, Louis Herdman, Fionn Roussel, James Harrison Lynch, Ivor Dennehy, Jacob Sheahan. Replacements: Michael O’Sullivan, Padraig Doyle, Thomas McCarthy, Douglas Holohan Healy, Daniel Noonan, Liam Tuohy, Gene O’Leary Kareem, Aodhan Cooke, Zach Dinan, James Wixted.

ST MUNCHIN'S COLLEGE: Oisin Pepper, Ryan Naughton, James O’Brien, Gordon Wood, Ronan Deegan, Cillian O’Connor, Jake O’Riordan, Conor O’Brien, Peter Dougan, Mikolaj Imbierowski, Tadhg O’Brien, Anthony Foley, Mark Walsh, Oisin Minogue, Liam Angermann. Replacements: Ben Noonan, Marcus Corrigan, Harry Bennis, Callum Black, Danny Williamson, Rory McDermott, Conor McCarthy, Matthew Te Pou, James Madden, Eoin Walsh.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media