Munster Rugby's South African URC fixtures are rescheduled

THE fixture details have been confirmed for Munster Rugby's rescheduled United Rugby Championship ties in South Africa this month.

Eight United Rugby Championship games postponed over November and December that were due to take place in South Africa have been rescheduled for two weekends in March.

These R6 and R7 fixtures involve the Cell C Sharks, DHL Stormers, Emirates Lions and Vodacom Bulls who will host games while Munster Rugby, Cardiff Rugby, Scarlets and Zebre Parma will all travel to South Africa across the weekends of March 11 and March 18.

The initial postponements centred on travel restrictions caused by the onset of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and ahead of rescheduling these games all parties are satisfied with the recommendations of United Rugby Championship’s Medical Advisory Committee, Sports & Regulatory Committee and senior management.

Additionally, the level of travel restrictions from the UK, Ireland and Italy to South Africa having been eased for some time and it has been noted that SA Rugby and their franchises have been operating URC and Currie Cup fixtures with no disruption so far in 2022.

After review of the repatriation process that occurred in December, the URC will ensure that significant on-call measures are in place in the unlikely event of such circumstances occurring again. Additionally, the league’s direct relationship with the relative government and health departments has also been strengthened.

The league would like to express its gratitude to all of the teams involved for their contributions to a thorough consultation process and to our broadcast partners who have assisted to the difficult task of scheduling these fixtures across Guinness Six Nations weekends.

Martin Anayi, CEO, United Rugby Championship, said: “I would like to say special thanks to the teams, broadcasters and support staff involved in rescheduling these games. These fixtures hold a huge significance in South Africa who are eagerly awaiting the first visit of URC teams to their stadiums which have not hosted international opponents since early 2020.

“Having been on the ground alongside other members of the URC management team in December when these games were postponed, we were fully aware of the circumstances that isolation presented.

"Player welfare remains paramount to rugby’s success and after much internal consultation we believe that our clubs and players are confident that contingences now exist that – no matter how unlikely to be needed – can expedite any future process.

“With 12 of our teams due to tour South Africa before the end of the season we know they will receive a warm welcome off the pitch. Through a sporting lens, Covid has thrown a lot at us but we’re very optimistic that the effort and co-ordination involved to get back on track should reward us with a lot of entertaining rugby and a tremendous finish to the first URC season.”



Rescheduled Fixtures for URC Round 6 & Round 7

Round 6

Friday, March 11

Cell C Sharks v Scarlets, KO 17:10 (UK) / 19:10 (SA)

Live on SuperSport, BBC Wales, Premier Sports, URC.tv

Saturday, March 12

Vodacom Bulls v Munster, KO 14:05 (UK) / 16:05 (SA)

Live on SuperSport, TG4, Premier Sports, URC.tv

Sunday, March 13

Emirates Lions v Cardiff Rugby, KO 14:00 (UK) / 16:00 (SA)

Live on SuperSport, S4C, Premier Sports, URC.tv



DHL Stormers v Zebre Parma, KO TBC

Live on SuperSport, Mediaset, Premier Sports, URC.tv



Round 7

Friday, March 18

Vodacom Bulls v Scarlets, KO 17:10 (UK) / 19:10 (SA)

Live on SuperSport, BBC Wales, Premier Sports, URC.tv



Saturday, March 19

Emirates Lions v Munster, KO 12:00 (UK) / 14:00 (SA)

Live on SuperSport, RTÉ, Premier Sports, URC.tv

Cell C Sharks v Zebre Parma, KO 16:30 (UK) / 18:30 (SA)

Live on SuperSport, Mediaset, Premier Sports, URC.tv

Sunday, March 20

DHL Stormers v Cardiff Rugby, KO 12:00 (UK) / 14:00 (SA)

Live on SuperSport, S4C, Premier Sports, URC.tv