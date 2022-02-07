Search

07 Feb 2022

‘We just have to play a bit better’ insists Limerick hurling manager John Kiely

‘We just have to play a bit better’ insists Limerick hurling manager John Kiely

07 Feb 2022 9:30 AM

By Jerome O'Connell

HENRY Shefflin’s Galway come to town next Saturday evening as the Limerick hurlers attempt to return to winning ways.

The TUS Gaelic Grounds tie will be the first time that John Kiely’s men in green have played a home game without Covid-19 crowd restrictions since March 2020. The hurling heroes have won two All-Ireland SHC titles, two Munster SHC titles and an Allianz League since that March 2020 clash with Waterford.

However, the task at hand on Saturday will be a return to winning ways.

“We just have to play a bit better next week and that’s the bottom line,” said manager John Kiely’s after Sunday’s round one defeat to Wexford.

“It is never easy coming down here and we have to rebound and bounce back next week. We will work hard in training and get ready for Saturday night,” he stressed after the 1-11 to 0-11 loss.

“That was a really, really tight game and I suppose a goal was always going to be a huge score in a game like that and Wexford got that goal and it gave them that bit of breathing space with the breeze and it forced our hand to maybe go for goals after that,” outlined the Limerick manager.

“Lots of aspects of our game were very good - I thought we defended really, really well and used the ball coming out of defence really well. We were under a lot of pressure there at times and Wexford worked exceptionally hard and were right in our face from the get go and they were good value for their win at the end of the day.”

He continued: “It’s hard to put your finger on it immediately after the game - we didn’t get enough flow going, enough passing going and I think that continuity from the middle third into our finals third - the ball broke down on too many occasions in that sector”.

Limerick started with nine of the line-up from the Croke Park All-Ireland final last August with All-Stars like Kyle Hayes, Sean Finn and Darragh O’Donovan among the unused substitutes. 2021 Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch was rested due to his commitments in the Fitzgibbon Cup with NUIG.

“Graeme Mulcahy is back in training on Tuesday night but he will need a couple of weeks to get up to speed. We have what we have and we are quite happy with what we have - we just have to play a bit better next week and that’s the bottom line,” said Kiely.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media