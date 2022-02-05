Limerick footballers make it two from two with win over Antrim

Shrugging due the loss of three from their victorious lineup against Longford last weekend to injury and then losing Cillian Fahy in the pre-match warm-up, Limerick maintained their unbreaten record at the top of the National Football League's Division Three with a most impressive win over Antrim at Belfast's Corrigan Park on Saturday. (Final score LIMERICK 2-9 ANTRIM 0-11)

Opening like they did the previous week against Longford, they shot into a seven point lead inside eight minutes, soaking up every effort of their hosts to haul them in and showed the character to respond when the gap shrank to just two points after they had gone scoreless for 26 second-half minutes.

This was not a clash that neutrals were tipping Limerick to win. The Saffrons were coming off a demolition job in their first outing away to Fermanagh and they had won handsomely in the three previous League meetings between the sides under Billy Lee's managment. Outshooting their opponents 2-7 to 0-4 from open play, Limerick gave up just one goal scoring chance inside 30 metres against an Antrim side that had chalked up thirteen scores in their opener. Even that single shot on goal was stopped by a superb save from net minder Donal O'Sullivan.

Limerick exploded into action as Cian Sheehan ran onto James Naughton's scything run to fist to the net and Adrian Enright followed up with a point before Hugh Bourke marked to send a pinpoint delivery for Peter Nash to drill home the second goal.

When Antrim finally found their shape, Tomás McCann opened off a mark and, after that was met by Enright, he sent over a free. However, Josh Ryan's free and Naughton stretched Limerick's lead to eight.

Jamie Gribbon and Ricky Johnston found the target as the Saffrons opted for the long shot and, Bourke replied, Donal O'Sullivan denied them with a spectacular diving save off Michael McCann. Ruairí McCann sent over the resulting '45' to narrow the score to 2-5 to 0-5 at the break.

Antrim threw everyone forward on the restart, and four Ryan Murray points, two of them frees, brought the gap back to two with ten regulation minutes to go. However, Ryan's free and a Nash score settled Limerick nerves and, after Ruairí McCann replied off a free, breakaway points from Nash and Killian Ryan left the eight added minutes looking less daunting and all Antrim could find was Murray's free to close the scoring.



SCORERS, LIMERICK: Peter Nash 1-2, Cian Sheehan 1-0, Adrian Enright, Josh Ryan (2 frees) 0-2 each, James Naughton, Hugh Bourke, Killian Ryan 0-1 each;

Antrim: Ryan Murray 0-5 (3 frees), Tomás McCann (1 feee, 1 mark), Ruairí McCann (1 free, 1 '45') 0-2 each, Jamie Gribbon, Ricky Johnston 0-1 each.



LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan; Jim Liston, Seán O'Dea, Paul Maher; Cian Sheehan, Iain Corbett, Colm McSweeney; Darragh Treacy, Adrian Enright; Tommy Griffin, Josh Ryan, Peter Nash; Brian Donovan, Hugh Bourke, James Naughton. SUBS: Gordon Brown for Colm McSweeney (47 minutes), Killian Ryan for Tommy Griffin (47 minutes), Tony McCarthy for Cian Sheehan (57 minutes), Eoin Cregan for Paul Maher (injured, 57 minutes), Diarmuid Kelly for James Naughton (57 minutes).

ANTRIM:Oisín Kerr; Eoghan McCabe, Ricky Johnston, James McAuley; Peter Healy, James Laverty, Dermot McAleese; Michael McCann, Kevin Small; Ryan Murray, James Gribbin, Paddy McAleer; Tomás McCann, Ruairí McCann, Odhrán Eastwood. SUBS:Mark Jordan for Peter Healy (47 minutes), Conor Murray for Dermot McAleese (55 minutes), Paddy McBride for Odhrán Eastwood (58 min utes), Séamus McGarry for Tomás McCann (65 minutes), Patrick McCormack for Paddy McAleer (injured, 66 minutes).

REFEREE: Paul Faloon (Armagh).