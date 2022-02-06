Limerick Leader Weekly GAA Notes

AHANE

Limerick Minor Camogie: Wishing Éle Madigan, Ella Ryan, Molly Hussey, Niamh Brennan and their Limerick Minor teammates the very best of luck as they start their championship campaign against Tipperary next weekend in Killmallock.

Membership: Ballybrown GAA membership for 2022 can now be paid online through the GAA's Foireann website at www.Foireann.ie - this is the same website where the health questionnaires were filled out before training & matches last year. This is the only method chosen by the club this year for payment of membership. This is directly linked to the Player Injury Insurance Scheme. ALL players, coaches must pay membership ASAP.

Membership fees 2022 are as follows - **Adult €80, **Family 2 adults and up to 2 children €100 (under 17) max per family €120, **Single child U17 €40, **Students €50, **Social Membership €30, **OAP €50, **Existing Life Membership €40 (Registration Fee so that full voting rights and priority inclusion in Match ticket draws (subject to availability); free message service on upcoming club events etc. is included. Should anyone have any issues please ring Anne 087 2872853

Welcome: A huge welcome to Pat Gavin as our new Chairperson for 2022. We all wish Pat every success in the year ahead.

Mass: Mass will take place on Sunday 6th Feburary at 10am for deceased members of Ballybrown Gaa Club

Seniors: Next Sunday sees Limerick Senior Hurlers have their first outing in the 2022 National Hurling League when they travel to Wexford. We wish every success to the Team in this campaign particularly to our own Colin Coughlan. Throw in 1.45pm.

training: Winter Training is back in UL from Friday night next. WE are always looking for new Members to join. Contact the Club through Facebook if you are new to the area.

Well done: to the following players who have so far been named for Limerick Underage: Bobby Smith who has been named on the U17 Limerick Football panel for 2022 & Jamie Behan named on the Limerick U20 football panel for 2022

Congratulations to the Salesian Secondary College and the Ballybrown lads - they are through to both an U19 Hurling and U19 Football Munster Final.

The Best of Luck to Mikey, Lee and Josh involved with the Ardscoil Team in the Cup Final will be on in TUS Gaelic Grounds next Saturday 5th at 1pm

LOTTO UPDATES: Lotto results on Monday 24th January - 1,24,29,31 B8. Next Week's Jackpot is €11,800.

Would you like the weekly lotto results sent by email to you? send your e mail address to pro.ballybrown.limerick@gaa.ie and you will be added to the list.

The Clubhouse Bar has a new Instagram page - Give it a follow and share

CLUB LIMERICK :The Club Limerick Draw is open again now for 2022, with the first draw taking place Saturday March 26th. There are 14 prizes in the draw, the top prize being €10K. By joining this draw, you are also contributing to Ballybrown Gaa Club so check out https://clublimerick.ie/draw

TEXT UPDATES: do you want to be added to a WHATTSAPP group for fixture updates? text your name to 087 2321774

OFFICIAL TWITTER address for Ballybrown Gaa Club is: BALLYBROWN @bailebrun2014.

CLUB GEAR: You can NOW buy your own Ballybrown Gaa club jersey. The senior jersey comes both with the Q3 logo or without. The juvenile jersey comes with the O Sullivan Centra logo or without. there is lots of gear available to buy on the site . It will be great to see lots of adults and children wearing the new club Gear... So get buying So for birthday presents, communion gifts or hopefully a county final you will be able to order gear delivered to your door as and when you want it...

SPONSORS: O'Sullivans Centra Clarina sponsor Ballybrown Juvenile Club and Q3 Security Systems sponsor Ballybrown Gaa Senior club. Please support them where you can.

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks Lotto Jackpot. The numbers drawn were 1, 5, 19 and 25. The Lucky Dip winners were €50 Melanie O'Donnell and €20 went to each of the following: Mary Doherty, Catriona Moloney, Sean Walsh, Bobby O'Brien, Tim O'Sullivan, Eily Browne, Evelyn Hogan, John Cooke and Mary O'Malley. This week the Jackpot is €18,200. Thank you for your continued support. Don't forget that you can now play our Lotto online at https://www.lottoraiser.ie/Bruff

CLUB LOTTO: No jackpot winner - numbers drawn were 2, 14, 24 & 26. Lucky dip winners were Sean Kiely, Mary Daly, Daniel, Aisling & Diarmuid Murnane, Linda & Christian (Online) and Martin & Kathleen O Connor. Next week's jackpot will be €5,300 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live. As always, we appreciate everyone's support. Our lotto tickets can be purchased online, go to www.lottoraiser.ie/Caherline or you can buy through the usual outlets in the village.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The Club Limerick Draw has been announced for 2022. For only €10 a month, be in with a chance of winning a top prize of €10,000, PLUS 29 additional cash prizes each month. Join online at www.clublimerick.ie/draw/ or through any committee member. At least €50 of every membership goes directly to OUR CLUB, so we would welcome your support throughout 2022. This is a great opportunity for everyone to give their support to club and county. The first draw for 2022 takes place on March 26th.

RETURN TO TRAINING: Our U-15's return to training on Wednesday February 2nd at 7pm, while our U-13's return on Friday at 7pm.

MEMBERSHIP: Caherline GAA membership for 2022 can now be paid online through the GAA's Foireann website at www.Foireann.ie - this is the same website where the health questionnaires were filled out before training & matches last year. This is the only method chosen by the club this year for payment of membership. This is directly linked to the Player Injury Insurance Scheme, so if you get injured and the system doesn't have a record of your membership, you won't be insured. Membership for 2022 is as follows:- Adult Player = €40; U-21 = €30; U-19 = €20 (Max €50 per family); Adult non-player = €30.

CLUB LOTTO: Don’t forget that our Croom Gaa Club lotto is back and ONLINE at www.lottoraiser.ie/Croom/ Tickets are €2 or 3 for €5. Tickets can also be bought from outside Spar on Saturday mornings. You have the option to do multiple weeks at a time. Jackpot on Monday night is €6,300. Our lucky dip winners last week were Sharon Dunworth, John Sheerin, Peter Power, Dick O Rourke and Claire Costello. Please continue to support your club.

Club Limerick Draw: Club Limerick Draw is back! This draw is a fantastic way to support both your club and county for the year, as 50% of your entry money goes directly back to your club. When you support this Draw, you are ensuring the future of your club whilst being in with a chance to win up to €10,000 each month! This, along with the amazing Exclusive Prizes each month, is a win for everyone! Our Club was lucky enough to be on the winning list in 2021 and we are hopeful for more success in 2022. Entering this draw could not be easier and can be done by contacting Richie O'Kelly 085 8610223 or by logging onto limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw-signup

Our Winter S&C Programme with James O'Leary returns this Thursday in the clubhouse for all players age 13-17. The younger group start at 6.30pm and the older gym group start at 6.45pm.

CLUB SHOP: Don’t forget you can purchase the latest clubjerseys, half zips, t-shirts, polos, crew necks and jackets at our club shop on the O’Neill’s website.

Last Fan Standing : Many thanks to everyone who supported our Last Fan Standing competition which commenced on January 29. In total there were 363 entrants signed up ahead of the deadline to compete for the €300 Jackpot. Our adult club players which are running this fundraiser are very grateful for the generosity of our club supporters and wish all involved the very best of luck.

After week 1 we have only 6 entrants still standing and 357 eliminated after a bizarre series of results in the opening round of Football League which included Dublin suffering a surprise defeat to Armagh and the other three Division 1 games including Kerry’s trip to Kildare all ending in drawn games. And so we march on to week 2 with four additional fixtures in the limelight and all 6 remaining entrants battling for the Last Fan Standing Title & €300 Jackpot. Stay tuned to our club social media pages and our club website to check on progress

Well Done Limerick: Well done to the Limerick Senior Footballers who kicked off their Division 3 National League campaign with a very impressive 4-09 to 1-11 victory at home to Longford last Saturday in the Gaelic Grounds. Next Saturday they make the long trip to take on fellow table toppers Antrim with a 2.30pm throw-in Corrigan Park.

On Sunday the Limerick Senior Hurlers will begin their league campaign with an away trip to Wexford. The throw-in time in Wexford Park is 1.45pm with the game also televised on TG4.

Friday Night Card Game : The weekly Card Game returned after the Christmas break last Friday night and it was great to see our regular players back in action. The card games continue each Friday night in the GAA Clubhouse starting at 9pm sharp. A great night of entertainment is always guaranteed, so please spread the word and bring a friend, old and new faces are more than welcome. As well as the overall prize we also have table, door and raffle prizes on offer.

Winners (12 Games): Eamon Scannell, Sean O’Connor, Beth Collins; Runners up (11 Games): Sean Healy, John Galvin, Mick Donoghue; Door Prize: Martin Lyons; Table Prize: Sean Harnett, Mike Shine, Diarmuid Shine; Raffle Prizes: Noel Murphy, Eamon Sheehan, Geobnait Scannell, Martin Lyons, Patrick Murphy

Club Lotto : Fr. Casey’s GAA Lotto Draw continues each week with the Jackpot as of January 31st standing at €15,600 and rising by €200 each week not won. Since its launch our new Lotto has been a great success and we are extremely grateful to all our supporters both near and far for their generosity.

How do you play: Simply select three numbers from 1 to 30 and one bonus number from 1 to 10. If all four chosen numbers appear the jackpot will be won or shared. A match three prize of €500 is also on offer and applies to the 1 to 30 number selection not including the bonus ball. In addition to this we also have a match 2 plus bonus and a host of lucky dip prizes up for grabs each week. The draw will run on a weekly basis, each Monday night (Tuesday on Bank Holidays) at 9pm sharp. All ticket sales must be completed prior to 8pm will the draw results shared from 9pm on our Club Facebook Page.

Where can you buy a ticket: Tickets cost €2.50 and are available in a host of local shops including Moss Harnett's Spar, An Siopa Milseán, Kathleens Foodstore, Sheehy's Hardware, Danny Scanlon's & Lanes Foodstore. Tickets also now available at Cryle View Cleaners, Krafty Klippers, Needles & Pins, The Ploughman, Jack O’Rourkes and Tea & Tales. You can also play Online www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/FrCaseys with the option of reoccurring draws, yearly tickets and Quick Pick function available.

Club Website: Check out our club website at www.frcaseysgaa.ie for all the latest club news, fixtures, results and lots more. Our club website is updated regularly and is well worth a visit. You can also follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/frcaseysgaa and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/frcaseysgaa

CLUB: Following the election of Marie Childs as Secretary and Dan McCarthy as Assistant Secretary the next position to be filled was that of a team Manager for the senior footballers. Following a series of meeting with the officers Dan McCarthy came forward for the position of team Managers with Selectors Ken O’Keeffe, Derek Gallahue and Fergal Fitzgibbon and Brian Begley continuing as Team Coach. Dan McCarthy has huge experience as a Manager having being Manager of the junior team ten years ago for a few years and a number of underage grades winning a number of titles. Ken O’Keeffe was a Selector with the underage teams. They will also take charge of the junior team as well, Best of Luck to the new Management Team. Tributes were also paid to the outgoing Manager John McGrath and Sean Kearney Selectors of the senior team also Junior Manager Ken Lane and his Selectors Sean Lane and Timmy Breedy.

UNDER 20: Congratulations and Best of Luck to Conor McGrath and Zack McCarthy who have been selected on the Limerick under twenty panel, they have commenced training for the first round of the Munster Championship where they will play Waterford prior to that they will play in a secondary competition.

CLUB NA NÓG: The following are the Team Managers elected at the recent A.G.M under 7 Suzanne Flynn, under 9 Ken Lane, under 11 Patrick Ryan, under 13 Martin Casey, under 15 John Quane, no under 17 as yet John Quane will coach the team we were able to field in this age group in 2020.

MEMBERSHIP: Youth membership is open to all under seventeen on January 1 2022 First child €40 two children €75 three or more children €100 contact Registrar Helen Moriarty or Assistant Registrar Suzanne Flynn.

ADULT MEMBERSHIP: The fees are Adult Payer €70, Student Player €50, Adult Members €40 to be paid through www.foireann.ie

INTER COUNTY: Well done to the Limerick senior footballers who won the first round league over Longford at T. U. S Gaelic grounds on Saturday last Bob Childs of Galtee Gaels lined out at left half back final score Limerick 4-9 Longford 1-11. Bob came off injured three quarters way through the game. Let's hope he is OK for next week away game to Antrim.

BALLYGIBLIN: All in the area would like to wish Ballgiblin the very Best of Luck when they play Mooncoin of Kilkenny in the All Ireland club junior hurling final this Saturday February 5 at 3pm in Croke Park.

Well done: to the Limerick Senior Footballers on a fine 4.09 – 1-11 win in their Division 3 League opener at home to Longford on Saturday. Our own Sean O’Dea performed very well at full back in what is his 8th consecutive season. The team now travel to Belfast to play Antrim next Saturday at 2.30pm.

Limerick Senior Hurlers:Best of luck to the Limerick Senior Hurlers and especially Brian O’Grady in the league starting next Sunday away to Wexford. Tickets for both football and hurling league games must be purchased online in advance.

Fitzgibbon Cup Hurling: Best of luck to Brian O’Grady and the UL Fitzgibbon team away to TU Dublin this Thursday evening at 6pm. A win will see the team advance to the ¼ finals.

Spring Clean with Kilteely Dromkeen GAA: The club will be holding a Scrap Metal Collection on the weekend of February 18th-20th. Skips will be left in the GAA Field Carpark and collection of heavier items can be collected. Scrap steel, farm machinery, gates, bicycles, lawnmowers, copper & aluminium are some of the items accepted. For a full list see our Facebook page for details. Noel 0876278022 or Johnny 0871327087. Thank you for your support.

Ireland Light Up / Every Step Counts: Well done on all who have been getting their year off to a healthy start by counting their steps as part of the Every Step Counts challenge by MyLife by Irish Life. Great work has been put in by the field committee to expand the walking area of our grounds and every Monday, Wednesday and Friday 7pm - 8pm we will have our floodlights on to facilitate the Ireland Lights Up initiative.

We are going well in the Every Step Counts challenge with almost 60 participants. The target is for a club and its members to walk 4,000 Kms (the distance around Ireland). All successful clubs will be entered in a draw for O’Neills prize vouchers. The challenge lasts for 5 weeks from Wednesday 12th January to 16th February. The kms can be tracked anywhere e.g. fitbit, strava. Please download the ‘My Life by Irish Life’ App and select Kilteely Dromkeen GAA club to enter your distances.

This is the first of many exciting initiatives we hope to roll out as part of our Healthy Club project. So please do sign up on the app and get involved.

Lotto: Congrats to Bernie Baily, our lotto winner of €5600 from her online ticket. Last draw made 24th January 2022. Numbers drawn: 1,2, 15, 22 – Bernie Baily (online). Lucky Dips: Mary Treacy, Orla Ryan, Eamon O’Regan (online) Ned Fraher. Sellers Prize: William Ryan. Next Draw 31st Jan. 9pm, live on Facebook. Jackpot: €2,000. Tickets are on sale for just €2 at Noreen's Shop in Kilteely, Daybreak Dromkeen and from all lotto committee members. Best of luck to everyone buying tickets and thanks for your continued support.

You can play online, at the following link clubforce.com

New alley ready for use:All players who have paid membership and non playing members who have paid for a fob or those who have given a €1k loan/donation are entitled to a fob. Please send an email to Kdgaadevelopment@gmail.com if you wish to receive a fob. The facility MUST be booked in advance, please message Johnny, 087 132 7087 to make a booking. Please ensure you have €1 or €2 coins for the electricity meter. Terms and conditions apply to the use of the facility, please read through these as they are important. You will receive this by email along with your fob.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, January the 27th with the jackpot standing at €8,100. The numbers drawn were 17, 29, 33 and 36. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were C/R O’Neill Foxhollow, M. Griffin Monaleen Road, T. O’Dwyer Monaleen Park. Thank you for your continued support.

MEMBERSHIP: Monaleen GAA Club membership for 2022 is now due and must be paid prior to 31st of March 2022. Membership must be processed through Foireann at www.foireann.ie

Please note that only those who are fully paid up adult members prior to the 31st of March can be included in draws for All Ireland Tickets or to have a vote at the club AGM.

Please also note that Juvenile Members and Social Members (including Tennis Club and Golf Society) do not quality for these entitlements. Any social member may pay the top up to become a full member of the club for ticket or vote purposes, provided the full rate is paid before March 31st.

For 2022, the club has streamlined its membership rates as follows:

All ADULT Players and First Juvenile Players in a family €100.00. A €10 reduction is applied for each subsequent underage player in the same family. All other Members including coaches/officers/committee members: €75.00. Social Membership: €30.00. All players must pay their membership prior to undertaking any club activities as you are not covered for any injuries prior to membership being paid.

IRELAND LIGHTS UP & EVERY STEP COUNTS: Get walking! The “Irelands Lights Up” walking campaign & the “Every Step Counts” challenge start again this January in partnership with the GAA Healthy Clubs initiative.

Track your steps on the MyLife App and your club can win prizes. Simply download the ‘MyLife by Irish Life” app, join the Munster Every Step Counts Challenge and select MONALEEN GAA CLUB. Challenge runs from 19th January to 23rd February. Your steps can be tracked at any time during the challenge. A reminder also that our community walks continue on Monday evenings. The walk starts from Monaleen clubhouse at 7.30pm and will follow a new route, incorporating the new Castletroy Urban greenway.

AGM: Mungret St Pauls held its AGM on Sunday 30th January 2022. It was great to see an exceptional crowd at the clubhouse which included a great mix of players, parents and long standing members.

Maurice began with a quick run down with the clubs events during 2021. It was reminded that all coaches need to make sure they are garda vetted before they return to training.

Brian O'Halloran then apologized to the attendees explaining that unfortunately the finances were not available due to many unexpected events but they are being sought. Brendan Ryan as the temporary treasurer gave a run down on what way the club finances are standing at present.

The chairpersons address began with a warm welcome followed by a moment of silence to honor those who are no longer with us. Brian acknowledged that it was great to see so many players there. There was an expression of thanks to all the volunteers who have been in anyway involved in keeping the club running, it gives great pride to see the club looking great with all the work the many volunteers have done.

The development of the club will be a big task ahead for us but with the committee that has been put in place, the development will be in safe hands.

It then became time to elect the new management. We welcome a stalwart of the club back to the chairpersons seat as Donal Fitzgibbon was elected. A new treasurer was welcomed on board as player Stephen Dilworth took over the role. Maurice Walsh remains in the secretaries seat. There was a call out for assistance for the main roles in the club, it was expressed that there is a need to fill in when the need arises. If you feel you will be able to assist we would appreciate you putting your name forward.

The County board delegate remains as Ramie Dowling. We would like to thank all the years Donie Browne committed to the club as purchasing officer as he steps away from the role. It was suggested that the purchases be done through the club shop from now on.

President, Pa O'Brien and Vice President, John Moriarity were both confirmed. Wanda Dwane remains as PRO as does Maeve Duff as club registrar while looking to attain an assistant due to the growing numbers in the club. If you feel you can help Maeve we would appreciate you making contact with the secretary expressing your interest.

There were a few motions and requests discussed before the incoming chairperson, Donal Fitzgibbon spoke a few words to close the meeting.

We would like to Thank everyone for attending and to all our outgoing representatives we Thank you for all your hard work. For our management committee for 2022 we wish them all the best for the year ahead.

LIMERICK PLAYERS :Well done to the Limerick Senior Football Team & Management who beat Longford in the opening game of Allianz Football League last Saturday. Well done to Mungret St. Pauls Killian Ryan who is part of the team.

Congratulations and Best of luck to club player Carol Bateman on being selected in the Limerick ladies Football Panel for the 2022 season.

Here at Mungret St. Pauls Camogie HQ we would like to take the opportunity to wish the very best of luck to clubman Donie Browne who this year takes up the position of selector with Limerick Camogies Senior team!

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The Club Limerick Draw is one of our main fundraisers with 50% of the entrant fee returned to our local club. We strongly urge all club members to support this vital fundraiser and hopefully claim some of the wonderful prizes on offer. The cost of entry is €10 per draw. You can still sign up online via the new Club Limerick website at clublimerick.ie, remembering to select Mungret St. Pauls as the nominated club during the process or contact the club phone 0858679962 for more details.

CLUB LOTTO: The Club Lotto draw on Monday January 24 was not won. The numbers drawn were 1, 24, 29 and 31. The bonus number was 8. The €100 Lucky Dip was won by Isabel McCarthy and the €20 prizes were claimed by Anne O'Brien, Anne Foley, Mike Mulqueen, Geraldine Hall and Jack Hall. This week's jackpot is €11,800.

MEMBERSHIP :With the return to training at all levels, it is now vital to pay membership for 2022. Anyone not registered by March 31st will not be covered for Insurance and will not be allowed to play any challenge or competitive games. Membership can be paid online through our website – southlibertiesgaaclub.com, click on the blue “Sign Up” button at the top of our Facebook page or click on our BIO on Instagram.

Membership rates have not changed and are as follows:

Family Membership (Parents and underage/student (in full time education) €130; Adult Player €70; Underage Player €50; Adult Supporter €50; Adult Supporter Retired €30; Walking Track Social Member €30. Please note: In the event of a Draw for Match tickets for Munster or All Ireland Championship matches, priority will be given to those who have paid by March 31st. All players must pay membership – Remember if you are not a paid-up member, you are not covered for insurance.

UNDERAGE ACADEMY : Our Spring Academy returns this coming Friday February 4th. Please take note of the following time slots: U7’S (Born 2015/2016) & U9’S (Born 2013/2014) 6pm to 6.45pm; U11’S (Born 2011/2012) 7.05pm to 7.50pm; U13’S (Born 2009/2010) 8.00pm to 8.50pm; U15’S (Born 2007/2008) & U17’S (Born 2005/2006) 9.00pm to 9.45pm.

As always, our Club shop will be open for refreshments and we are looking forward to seeing everyone back on the pitch again. We now also remind all coaches to ensure your Garda Vetting is up to date and any queries can be related to our Child Welfare Officer Annemarie O’Neill at the academy next Friday. Any parent who would like to volunteer with us please make yourself known to any of our committee.

CLUB LIMERICK : The Club Limerick Draw is open again now for 2022, with the first draw taking place Saturday March 26th. There are 14 prizes in the draw, the top prize being €10K. By joining this draw, you are also contributing to South Liberties so check out https://clublimerick.ie/draw/

Limerick GAA : Congratulations to the Limerick Footballers on their first round game in the Allianz Football League last Saturday, beating Longford by 4-09 to 1-11 in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Best wishes to our hurlers for their opening game next Sunday February 6 against Wexford in Wexford Park.

