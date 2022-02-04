New look format sure to add thrills and spills to Limerick's Premier League season

In a first for Limerick soccer, we have action in the newly formatted Premier League which throws up some exciting games.

The top six and bottom six have separated into two distinct races. The top six will battle out for the Fran Mullally Trophy while the bottom six focus will primarily be on survival.

It remains to be seen how it pans out but looking at the list of fixtures over the next few games, we are guaranteed every week, games that will have huge bearing on both challenges.

Pike Rovers take on Ballynanty Rovers in the top-flight with the ‘Hoops’ looking to maintain their unbeaten run. They had to endure extra time on Sunday to see off Regional Utd but still had that little edge that sees them get through so many games.

Balla advanced in the Lawson with a 2-0 win over ‘Boro’ last week without hitting top form. They will need a big improvement if they hope to topple the leaders, but Pike will be around long enough to know you never take Balla for granted.

Fairview Rangers will be hoping for a Pike slip as a victory in their home game with Nenagh would see them join Pike at the top of the table.

Regional Utd showed a big improvement versus Pike Rovers last weekend going down 1-0 after extra time. They were beaten 5-1 by the same opposition a week earlier.

They will be looking to build on that improvement when they host Aisling Annacotty. Shane O'Hanlon's side bounced back well to beat Corbally, but they had to endure a few sticky moments.

The manager will be demanding a better outing this weekend.

In the ‘Bottom Six’ basement side Geraldines welcome an in-form Mungret Reg. ‘Dines’ suffered a giant killing defeat to Kilfrush in the Lawson last weekend and things are not rosy now. They will not throw in the towel however and one win could spark a swing in their fortunes. Mungret Reg will have a different agenda, however.

Kilmallock beat Geraldines in their last league outing and followed up with a win over Knockainey last weekend. They will be going for number three on Sunday but take on a dogged Janesboro XI who have the advantage of a large buffer to the drop zone.

Coonagh Utd and Prospect Priory are another couple of sides who are well clear of the drop zone, so the pressure is slightly off. However, they will be aware that another win or two for Kilmallock will suck them right back into danger, so complacency needs to be avoided.

There are three games scheduled in the Lawson Cup with the top tie pitting Moyross against Carew Park in Moyross.

Carew Park, after a stuttering start to the season are in top form, scoring at will. The return of Jonathan Grant to the fold gives them even more firepower.

Moyross come into the tie on the back of a good league win over Athlunkard Villa and they will relish going into the tie as underdogs.

Division 1A leaders Granville Rgs take on fellow divisional side Summerville Rvs while Newport host Brazuca in the remaining tie.

The Premier A League continues to excite. Leaders Charleville welcome Aisling Annacotty B to the Cork venue while second placed Fairview Rgs travel to Cappamore.

The Premier A Cup kicks off when Corbally Utd take on a struggling Hill Celtic side.

One game that catches the eye in Division 1A is the clash of old rivals Star Rvs and Hyde Rgs A while in Division 1B, leaders Pallasgreen visit Caledonians.

The Open Cup might be for sides in the lower divisions but garners as much excitement as any other competition.

There are a couple of exciting ties on offer.

Croom Utd welcome a very strong Aisling Annacotty D side in what should be a cracking cup tie.

Likewise, Kilmallock B V Janesboro B while Corbally Utd B V Lisnagry A and Herbertstown A V Caherconlish are another two ties that could tilt either way.

The Tuohy Cup resumes on Thursday in Jackman Park when Prospect Priory and Ballynanty Rvs battle it out with a 7.00pm kick off. Aisling await the winners in the quarter finals.