Athletics Update: Limerick athletes star at home and abroad

National Masters Indoor Championships

The first National Championships since 2020 took place last Sunday in Athlone.

Keith Daly (Limerick AC) was 2nd M45 in the 1500m in 4:25.51. Shane O’Sullivan (Dooneen) also took Silver in the M40 400m in 51.10.

Clubmate Tim Ryan took 3rd in M55 400m event (1:03.92). West Limerick’s Colm McCarthy was 2nd M35 in the 800m in 2:12.09.

Carmel Mac Domhnaill (also West Limerick) was 2nd F65 in the 800m in 1:32.82 while PJ O’Rourke (Limerick AC) took 1st in the M45 Triple Jump in 8.63.

Well done to Olga Nedvede (Dooneen) who took Gold in the F35 Shot Put in 11.33m. Clubmate John Higgins was 5th in the M50 60m (9.51) and 6th in 200m (31.95).

Around the Country

At the IUAA Irish University Indoor Championships in Athlone Mark Carmody came third in the mens 800m in a Queens University record of 1:54.13. He earlier ran 1:55.2 to qualify from his heat.

Niall Shanahan (An Brú) was 10th in the Raheny 5 mile in 25:40 from a field of over 3,000. Clubmate Gary Egan also ran really well, ‘home’ in 29:17.

Abroad

Sarah Lavin came 7th in the 60mh in 8.14 secs at the prestigious ‘World Athletics Tour’ Milrose Games in New York.

For the first time ever this event was available live in Ireland via the World Athletics YouTube Channel.

Parkrun

At Mungret first finishers were Niall McNamara (18:07) and Anne MacPhail (19:37). At Newcastle West Con Mulcahy (22:02) and Maeve Higgins (24:50) were fastest while Christian McKenna (18:18) and Kate Twohig (21:29) were best at UL.

Fixtures

The ‘All Real’ sponsored Adare 10K takes place on Sunday February 27 at 1pm.

The Milford Hospice 10k Run/Walk takes place on Sunday 13th March, starting at the University of Limerick.

