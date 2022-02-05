Search

06 Feb 2022

Athletics Update: Limerick athletes star at home and abroad

Athletics Update: Limerick athletes star at home and abroad

Reporter:

Karen Raine

05 Feb 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

National Masters Indoor Championships

The first National Championships since 2020 took place last Sunday in Athlone.

Keith Daly (Limerick AC) was 2nd M45 in the 1500m in 4:25.51. Shane O’Sullivan (Dooneen) also took Silver in the M40 400m in 51.10.

Clubmate Tim Ryan took 3rd in M55 400m event (1:03.92). West Limerick’s Colm McCarthy was 2nd M35 in the 800m in 2:12.09.

Carmel Mac Domhnaill (also West Limerick) was 2nd F65 in the 800m in 1:32.82 while PJ O’Rourke (Limerick AC) took 1st in the M45 Triple Jump in 8.63.

Well done to Olga Nedvede (Dooneen) who took Gold in the F35 Shot Put in 11.33m. Clubmate John Higgins was 5th in the M50 60m (9.51) and 6th in 200m (31.95).

Around the Country

At the IUAA Irish University Indoor Championships in Athlone Mark Carmody came third in the mens 800m in a Queens University record of 1:54.13. He earlier ran 1:55.2 to qualify from his heat.

Niall Shanahan (An Brú) was 10th in the Raheny 5 mile in 25:40 from a field of over 3,000. Clubmate Gary Egan also ran really well, ‘home’ in 29:17.

Abroad

Sarah Lavin came 7th in the 60mh in 8.14 secs at the prestigious ‘World Athletics Tour’ Milrose Games in New York.

For the first time ever this event was available live in Ireland via the World Athletics YouTube Channel.

Parkrun

At Mungret first finishers were Niall McNamara (18:07) and Anne MacPhail (19:37). At Newcastle West Con Mulcahy (22:02) and Maeve Higgins (24:50) were fastest while Christian McKenna (18:18) and Kate Twohig (21:29) were best at UL.

Fixtures

The ‘All Real’ sponsored Adare 10K takes place on Sunday February 27 at 1pm.

The Milford Hospice 10k Run/Walk takes place on Sunday 13th March, starting at the University of Limerick.

For more see www.limerickleader.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media