Betting Tips: Champions attracting league money

AS WE move out of the Covid-19 shadows, thoughts turn to hurling normality. The Allianz league returns this weekend and the current All-Ireland champions Limerick are back in action and back as favourites.

John Kiely's men are tipped up at 6/5 to win the league with Henry Shefflin's Galway second favourites at 13/2 with Tipperary.

The excitement around the tribesmen might be a factor in those prices, but Limerick are clearly ahead of their western neighbours.

Next up, the bookies cannot split the trio of Waterford, the ‘Cats’ of Kilkenny and beaten All-Ireland finalists Cork.

Clare, Sunday's opponents for Limerick, Wexford, Dublin, Laois and Offaly bring up the rear with Clare at 20/1, all the way back to Laois at 1000/1

The betting for the Liam MacCarthy Cup follows some similar patterns with the men in green priced at 8/13 to make it three in a row.

While if you are interested in the hurler of the year market, the first four names on the sheet with the bookies are Limerick men.

Cian Lynch 5/1

Kyle Hayes 7/1

Aaron Gillane 9/1

Gearoid Hegarty 12/1

Tom Morrissey 16/1

You have to go as far as fifth in the betting to get away from the green and whites with Kilkenny's TJ Reid, expected to line out at full forward this season, penned in at 16/1 for hurler of the year.

Tony Kelly comes in at 16s also, with Limerick's Mr Reliable Sean Finn at 20/1.