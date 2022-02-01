Treaty United advance to Munster Senior Cup semi final with Waterford win

Treaty United will face Cork City or Rockmount/Midleton in the semi final of this season's Munster Senior Cup following a 2-0 win over Waterford at UL this evening.
The tie, which was to be played at the Markets Field, was moved at the last moment to UL, following a failed pitch inspection at the Limerick City venue.
A 21st minute Dean George goal gave Tommy Barrett's men the lead, with Sean Guerins' header in the 83rd minute sealing the win. Treaty's meeting with their potential Cork opponents will take place on the week Ending April 10 (on or before)
February 1, 2022
Since 1983, an agreement with Irish Rail gave the council responsibility for the bridge | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Team Ephemeral Bloom from Colaiste Nano Nagle, Sexton Street, Junk Kouture 2021 South Regional winners, pictured from left, Yentung Lim, Molly Jackson and Brianna Ellen Sheehan | Picture:Adrian Butler
