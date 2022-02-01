Munster Rugby issue injury update as hooker set for summer switch to Ulster

The Munster Rugby squad have issued an injury report during their "down week" following Saturday’s victory over Zebre in Parma.

On the injury front, Thomas Ahern was removed with a thigh injury during the clash with Zebre and will undergo a scan to determine the extent of the injury.

Liam O’Connor will undergo a scan on a knee injury sustained while in AIL action with Cork Constitution at the weekend and will see a specialist later in the week for assessment.

Jack Daly is rehabilitating a shoulder injury sustained while in AIL action with Garryowen last week.

Meanwhile in player news, hooker Declan Moore has linked up with Ulster on a loan deal and will be making a permanent move to the Kingspan Stadium next summer.

Irish-qualified Moore moved to Munster from Australia on a one-year contract last summer. He has made one appearance for the province to date along with lining out with Shannon in the AIL on a number of occasions.

There are nine Munster players in the Ireland U20s Six Nations squad, including Greencore Munster Rugby Academy trio Tony Butler, Ethan Coughlan and Patrick Campbell. They face Wales at Musgrave Park on Friday night with tickets available here.

Academy winger Conor Phillips was in action with the Ireland Men’s Sevens team at the weekend and helped them to a four-placed finish at the World Rugby Sevens tournament in Seville, scoring three tries.

Along with O’Connor, Seán French and Alex McHenry were also in action for Cork Constitution on Saturday with French scoring the bonus-point try in a 26-15 victory over Ballynahinch.

Academy lock Eoin O’Connor featured for Young Munster in their 17-8 loss to Dublin University.

Academy prop Mark Donnelly lined out for Garryowen in their 46-5 defeat to Lansdowne.

Senior hooker Kevin O’Byrne helped Highfield to a 19-8 triumph over Banbridge at Woodleigh Park in Division 1B.