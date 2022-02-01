Munster Rugby Domestic game weekend results confirmed

Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup (Rounds 1 and 2):
Rugbai Chorca Dhuibhne RFC 12, Killorglin RFC 22, ;
Clonmel RFC 5, Cobh Pirates RFC 12, ;
Ennis RFC 7, Dolphin RFC 0, ;
Killarney RFC 7, Tralee RFC 10, ;
Bantry Bay RFC 27, Castleisland RFC 7, ;
Fermoy RFC 26, Waterford City RFC 8, ;
Charleville and District RFC 33, Youghal RFC 14, ;
Cashel RFC 11, St. Marys RFC 0, ;
Fethard and District RFC , Dungarvan RFC , Conceded by Dungarvan RFC;
Ballincollig RFC 3, Old Crescent RFC 42, ;
Girls U18.5 Friendly:
Tralee RFC 0, Carrick-Thurles 39, ;
Girls U18.5 League Finals:
Ballina/Killaloe RFC 39, Clonakilty RFC 7, Final;
Girls U16 Friendly:
Tralee RFC 5, Carrick-Thurles 41, ;
Bruff RFC 20, Ballincollig RFC 15, ;
Girls U14 League Conf 1:
Clonakilty RFC Red 36, Dunmanway-Bantry Bay 17, ;
Girls U14 League Conf 2:
Shannon RFC 40, Ennis RFC 15, ;
Girls U14 League Conf 3:
Bruff / Garryowen , Waterpark RFC , Conceded by Waterpark RFC;
Girls U14 League Conf 4:
Dolphin RFC 54, Mallow/Mitchelstown 41, ;
Ballincollig RFC , Dolphin RFC , Conceded by Ballincollig RFC;
Junior League - Section A:
Bandon RFC 30, Richmond RFC 12, ;
Muskerry RFC 32, Kilfeacle and District RFC 36, ;
Old Christians RFC 25, Newcastle West RFC 31, ;
Waterpark RFC 21, Thomond RFC 27, ;
Junior League - Section B:
Abbeyfeale RFC 10, Crosshaven RFC 0, ;
Clanwilliam FC 34, Skibbereen RFC 8, ;
Galbally RFC 7, Mallow RFC 13, ;
St. Senans RFC 12, Clonakilty RFC 6, ;
Munster Club 2021 U18.5 Bowl - Group 1:
Listowel-Tralee 17, Clanwilliam FC 30, ;
UL Bohemian RFC B 5, Old Christians RFC 10, ;
Skibbereen RFC 10, Dungarvan RFC 19, ;
Munster Club 2021 U18.5 Bowl - Group 2:
Cashel-Thurles , Crosshaven RFC , Conceded by Crosshaven RFC;
Newport RFC , Ballincollig RFC , Conceded by Newport RFC;
Munster Club 2021 U18.5 Cup - Group 1:
Ennis RFC , Clonmel RFC , Conceded by Clonmel RFC;
Muskerry RFC 0, Abbeyfeale RFC 20, ;
Cobh Pirates RFC 30, Young Munster RFC 15, ;
Munster Club 2021 U18.5 Cup - Group 2:
Nenagh Ormond RFC 10, Bandon RFC 15, ;
Clonakilty RFC 44, Midleton RFC 15, ;
Sundays Well RFC 12, Old Crescent RFC 12, ;
Munster Club 2021 U18.5 Cup - Group 3:
Waterpark RFC 19, Bruff RFC 7, ;
Kinsale RFC , Killarney RFC , Conceded by Killarney RFC;
Highfield RFC 29, Garryowen FC 15, ;
Munster Club 2021 U18.5 Plate - Group 1:
Fermoy RFC 0, Rugbai Chorca Dhuibhne RFC 0, ;
Cork Constitution FC 27, Mallow RFC 15, ;
Castleisland/Killorglin 16, UL Bohemian RFC 17, ;
Munster Club 2021 U18.5 Plate - Group 2:
St. Senans RFC 0, Carrigaline-Dolphin 20, ;
Newcastle West RFC 13, Kanturk RFC 27, ;
Bantry Bay RFC 25, Shannon RFC 5, ;
Munster Club 2021 U16 Bowl - Group 1:
St Marys-Richmond-UL Bohs , Dungarvan RFC , Conceded by Dungarvan RFC;
Mitchelstown RFC 15, Crosshaven RFC 10, ;
Bandon RFC B 17, Castleisland RFC 14, ;
Munster Club 2021 U16 Bowl - Group 2:
Clanwilliam-Galbally-Kilfeacle 22, St. Senans RFC 14, ;
Douglas - Muskerry , Waterford City RFC , Conceded by Waterford City RFC;
Shannon RFC B 34, Bruff RFC B 20, ;
Munster Club 2021 U16 Bowl - Group 3:
Carrick on Suir RFC 7, Skibbereen RFC 27, ;
Munster Club 2021 U16 Cup - Group 1:
Cobh Pirates RFC 5, Rugbai Chorca Dhuibhne RFC 8, ;
Kinsale RFC 30, Kilrush RFC 10, ;
Ennis RFC 40, Kanturk RFC 7, ;
Munster Club 2021 U16 Cup - Group 2:
Clonmel RFC 7, Bruff RFC 8, ;
Killarney RFC 13, Bandon RFC 12, ;
Midleton RFC 17, Highfield RFC 30, ;
Munster Club 2021 U16 Cup - Group 3:
Nenagh Ormond RFC 33, Fermoy RFC 15, ;
Killorglin/Iveragh Eagles 22, Garryowen FC 14, ;
Dolphin RFC 5, Waterpark RFC 25, ;
Munster Club 2021 U16 Plate - Group 1:
Tralee RFC 0, Shannon RFC 0, ;
Cashel RFC 34, Mallow RFC 5, ;
Ballincollig RFC 22, Clonakilty RFC Red 30, ;
Munster Club 2021 U16 Plate - Group 2:
Bantry Bay RFC 27, Youghal RFC 15, ;
Thurles RFC 23, Clonakilty RFC Green 14, ;
Old Christians RFC 30, Young Munster RFC 5, ;
Munster Senior Clubs League- North:
Old Crescent RFC 31, Shannon RFC 17, ;
North Munster Gleeson League A:
Garryowen FC , Kilrush RFC , Conceded by Kilrush RFC;
St. Senans RFC 43, Kilrush RFC 14, ;
Shannon RFC 6, Garryowen FC 12, NOTE TIME;
North Munster Gleeson League B:
Thomond RFC 5, Old Crescent RFC 26, ;
North Munster Gleeson League C:
Fethard and District RFC 6, Thurles RFC 22, ;
Kilfeacle and District RFC 29, Carrick on Suir RFC 36, ;
Schools U19 Pinergy Munster Senior Cup :
St Munchins 10, Castletroy College 0, 1st Quarter Final Eliminator (Team A -Winners R1G1) ;
Ardscoil Ris 24, Rockwell 24, 2nd Quarter Final Eliminator (Team B - Winners R1G2);
Crescent College Comprehensive 17, Presentation Brothers Cork 13, 1st Semi Final Qualifier ;
Bandon Grammar School 25, Christian Brothers Cork 37, 2nd Semi Final Qualifier ;
Schools U16 Munster Junior Cup :
Bandon Grammar School 41, High School CBS-Clonmel 10, Round 1 Game 1;
Ardscoil Ris 22, Glenstal Abbey 14, Round 1 Game 2;
Schools U16 Kidney Cup:
Castletroy College 48, Villiers School 14, ;
Schools U16 King Cup:
Colaiste Ide agus Iosef-Abbeyfeale 0, St Josephs CBS-Nenagh 29, ;
South - Junior 2 League:
Highfield RFC 34, University College Cork RFC 3, ;
South - Junior 3 League:
Ballincollig RFC 10, Dunmanway RFC 19, ;
Fermoy RFC 23, Cork Constitution FC 13, ;
Kanturk RFC 29, Old Christians RFC 24, ;
Womens Division 1 League:
Kerry 0, Shannon/LIT 7, ;
Womens Division 2 League:
UL Bohemian RFC 0, Bantry Bay RFC 28, ;
Womens Munster Divisional Cup:
Ballincollig RFC 0, Tipperary Women 28, Result on the day;
U20.5 Donal Walsh Trophy:
Shannon RFC 26, Cork Constitution FC 27, ;
Young Munster RFC 28, Garryowen FC 23, ;
Youths U18.5 North Munster League:
Charleville and District RFC 19, Ennis RFC 23, Semi final ;
Youths U15 North Munster Conference:
Ennis RFC 17, Charleville - Newcastlewest 5, ;
Nenagh Ormond RFC 18, Shannon RFC Blue 15, ;
Youths U14 East Munster Cup :
Kilfeacle and District RFC 30, Fethard and District RFC 19, ;
Thurles RFC 19, Carrick on Suir RFC 22, ;
Youths U14 Munster Club Friendly:
Old Crescent RFC 30, Portlaoise RFC 30, ;
Cashel RFC 17, Old Christians RFC 35, ;
Cobh Pirates RFC 31, Muskerry RFC 19, ;
Youths U14 North Munster League Section 1:
Bruff RFC 43, St. Senans RFC 20, ;
Shannon RFC 19, Scariff-St Marys 15, ;
Thomond-Richmond 21, Charleville and District RFC 20, ;
Youths U14 North Munster League Section 2:
Kilrush RFC , Old Crescent RFC , Conceded by Kilrush RFC;
Youths U14 South Munster 2nd phase Group B:
Highfield RFC 5, Bandon RFC 10, ;
Youths U14 West Munster Cup Conf A:
Rugbai Chorca Dhuibhne RFC 5, Castleisland RFC 10, ;
Killarney RFC Red 22, Killorglin RFC 7, ;
Youths U14 West Munster Cup Conf B:
Killarney RFC Black 15, Abbeyfeale RFC 30, ;
Tralee RFC 19, Listowel RFC 10, ;
Youths U13 East Munster League :
Waterford City RFC 15, Clanwilliam FC 15, ;
Clonmel RFC Green 27, Cashel RFC 22, ;
Clonmel RFC Green 10, Clonmel RFC Black 15, ;
Youths U13 Munster Club Friendly:
Highfield RFC 46, Sundays Well RFC 26, ;
Youths U13 North Munster League Section 1:
Thomond-Richmond 38, Young Munster RFC 27, Game Played;
Ballina/Killaloe RFC 28, Nenagh Ormond RFC 19, ;
Youths U13 North Munster League Section 2:
Bruff RFC 10, Old Crescent RFC 39, ;
Scariff-St Marys 0, Kilrush RFC 29, ;
Newcastle West RFC 24, UL Bohemian RFC 12, ;
Youths U13 South Munster 2nd Phase Group 1:
Bandon RFC 19, Cork Constitution FC 3, ;
Kanturk RFC 32, Kinsale RFC 33, ;
Muskerry RFC 22, Old Christians RFC 29, ;
Youths U13 South Munster 2nd Phase Group 2:
Midleton RFC 27, Skibbereen RFC 19, ;
Highfield RFC 25, Mallow RFC 5, ;
