Search

31 Jan 2022

Horse Racing Ireland: Limerick jockey Chris Hayes wins in Dundalk

Horse Racing Ireland: Limerick jockey Chris Hayes wins in Dundalk

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

31 Jan 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Chris Hayes rode his first winner of 2022 when the Henry de Bromhead-trained Annexation finished with a flourish to land the eight-furlong handicap at Dundalk on Friday night.

Owned by the South Ros Racing Syndicate, the 5/2 favourite justified strong market support when getting the better of the John McConnell-trained 50/1 outsider Godhead by half a length. Hayes said, “I’d say that trip is probably ideal. There are a couple of options for the rest of this winter campaign. I'll have a chat with Henry, I think there could be a nice little pot up here before it's over.”

Football rumours: Liverpool hoping to strike last-gasp deal for Fabio Carvalho

Donie McInerney was among the winners at Fairyhouse the following afternoon where he easily captured the two and a half-mile maiden hurdle on the Barry Connell-trained L’yser. A few jumping errors didn’t appear to hinder the 3/1 shot in any way as he raced clear to score by 12 lengths from the Paul Gilligan-trained Uknowcarty.

Upcoming Fixtures

Punchestown – Monday, January 31 (First Race 1.50pm)

Limerick – Tuesday, February 1 (First Race 2.10pm)

Dundalk – Wednesday, February 2 (First Race 2.30pm)

Dundalk – Friday, February 4 (First Race 4.30pm)

Leopardstown – Saturday, February 5 (First Race 1.05pm)

Leopardstown – Sunday, February 6 (First Race 12.45pm)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media