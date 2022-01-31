Horse Racing Ireland: Limerick jockey Chris Hayes wins in Dundalk

Chris Hayes rode his first winner of 2022 when the Henry de Bromhead-trained Annexation finished with a flourish to land the eight-furlong handicap at Dundalk on Friday night.
Owned by the South Ros Racing Syndicate, the 5/2 favourite justified strong market support when getting the better of the John McConnell-trained 50/1 outsider Godhead by half a length. Hayes said, “I’d say that trip is probably ideal. There are a couple of options for the rest of this winter campaign. I'll have a chat with Henry, I think there could be a nice little pot up here before it's over.”
Donie McInerney was among the winners at Fairyhouse the following afternoon where he easily captured the two and a half-mile maiden hurdle on the Barry Connell-trained L’yser. A few jumping errors didn’t appear to hinder the 3/1 shot in any way as he raced clear to score by 12 lengths from the Paul Gilligan-trained Uknowcarty.
Upcoming Fixtures
Punchestown – Monday, January 31 (First Race 1.50pm)
Limerick – Tuesday, February 1 (First Race 2.10pm)
Dundalk – Wednesday, February 2 (First Race 2.30pm)
Dundalk – Friday, February 4 (First Race 4.30pm)
Leopardstown – Saturday, February 5 (First Race 1.05pm)
Leopardstown – Sunday, February 6 (First Race 12.45pm)
