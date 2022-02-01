Tips and analysis as Limerick Racecourse hosts first card of 2022

Racing returns to Limerick for the first time in 2022, today, with a bumper eight-race card at the track. 129 horses have been declared, and the first race gets underway at 1.10pm, with the action concluding at 4.40pm.

The ground is currently Yielding to Soft and we have previewed the best of the afternoon’s action. Make sure to check out the latest betting prices from this Boylesports preview here.

The race which could potentially throw up a star is the two-mile Follow Limerick Racecourse On Twitter Maiden Hurdle (3.10pm). State Man looks very much the one to beat having finished second on his first start, in Auteuil. The five-year-old gelding made his Irish debut for Willie Mullins - and looked to be in with every chance before falling two out at Leopardstown on Boxing Day.

The Doctor Dino gelding runs in the same colours of Joe and Marie Donnelly which have been carried to success by the likes of Shishkin, Al Boum Photo and Asterion Forlonge. State Man also has an early entry in the Grade One Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival - which speaks volumes about what connections think of this horse.

Other potential contenders in the two-mile event include Bugs Moran who posted his best effort to date when second at Tramore in a bumper in December and he makes his hurdling debut in this contest. True Faith shaped with a degree of promise when sixth at Limerick in December on his hurdling debut and is another to note. Willie Mullins has two interesting candidates in La Prime Donna and Mi Lighthouse. La Prima Donna carries the colours of wondermare Honeysuckle and should come on plenty for her Irish debut at Clonmel earlier this month when a good second, whilst Mi Lighthouse should build on her third—placed effort in the same event.



Another highlight on the card is the Mares Maiden Hurdle (2.40pm) over two miles. Our Miss Power looks a leading player for this contest. Her previous success on Yielding to Soft came in a point-to-point and the seven-year-old is yet to win in three starts under Rules. Eoghan O’Grady’s chase has shown a bit of immaturity, but has since taken to things like a duck to water - coming with a late challenge to finish third on both occasions, just not quite seeing out her races over two and a half-miles. A step back to two miles in a race that doesn’t look likely to be run at a frenetic pace, should allow her to once again come with a late challenge and she should be right there at the line.



The concluding contest is the Bumper at 4.40pm over two miles. Saylavee finished behind a subsequent Listed runner in Copper Nation on her sole start, and the five-year-old is from the family of multiple-time Graded winner over hurdles - Mighty Mogul. The five-year-old, trained by Willie Mullins, looks to be the strongest candidate for victory in the closing race of the afternoon. Black Bamboo was perhaps a shade unlucky in-running when short of room late on back in April at Punchestown. Without any trouble and with a half-furlong less to run, the John Joseph Murphy owned and trained runner could prove the main threat.



Limerick selections:



1.10 Spare Brakes

1.40 Earths Furies

2.10 Mick The Jiver

2.40 Our Miss Power

3.10 State Man

3.40 Springfield Lodge

4.10 Hide Out

4.40 Saylavee