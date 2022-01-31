Search

31 Jan 2022

Treaty Utd in Munster Senior Cup action this week

31 Jan 2022 10:01 PM

TREATY United continue their preparations for the 2022 SSE Airtricity League First Division season when facing Waterford in the Munster Senior Cup at the Markets Field this Tuesday evening, 7.30pm.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty United side suffered a 3-0 defeat to SSE Airtricity League Pemier Division champions Shamrock Rovers in their latest pre-season friendly at the Roadstone Grounds in Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

Rovers led the game 1-0 at half-time with a goal from Aaron Greene. The Hoops added two more goals in the second period to score a deserved win, one of which was an own goal, while Danny Mandroiu was also on target for the Dubliners.

This was a very useful work-out for Tommy Barrett's Treaty United side, however, getting value gametime into his players' legs ahead of the start of the new league season next month.

Treaty will kick-off their 2022 SSE Airtricity League First Division programme of fixtures with an away date against Wexford FC on Friday, February 18. Treaty then host Martin Russell's Athlone Town at the Markets Field on February 25.

Treaty United starting xI v Shamrock Rovers: Jack Brady, Marc Ludden, Sean Guerins, Jack Lynch, Callum McNamara, Lee Devitt, Dean George, Willie Armshaw, Enda Curran, Trialist A, Stephen Christopher.

