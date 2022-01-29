Black Saturday for Limerick clubs in All-Ireland League

IT proved to be a black Saturday for Limerick sides in the Energia All-Ireland League as the six local representatives all tasted defeat in their Round 12 fixtures.

In Division 1A, Young Munster's top four play-off hopes were dealt a blow as the Greenfields side suffered a 27-8 defeat to Dublin University at Tom Clifford Park

Also in the top flight, Garryowen's hopes of making it back-to-back league wins were scuppered in a 46-5 thumping at the hands of high-flying Lansdowne on the back pitch at the Aviva Stadium.

In Division 1B, Shannon's four-game unbeaten run was ended in a 38-29 reverse against Naas at Forenaughts, although the Parish side managed a bonus point scoring four tries.

The two Limerick sides in Division 2A also suffered defeats, but in contrasting manners.

Old Crescent did take a losing bonus point from their dramatic 22-19 defeat to Cashel in Spafield.

However, UL-Bohemian suffered a 58-5 thumping at the hands of runaway leaders Queen's University Belfast at Annacotty.

In Division 2C, Bruff also tasted defeat, going down 28-7 away to Tullamore at Spollanstown.

Young Munster dropped out of the play-off places as a result of their home defeat to Trinity. The home side led visitors Dublin University 8-5 at half-time at Greenfields. Two members of Young Munster's starting line-up which faced Garryowen a week earlier, Patrick Campbell and Conor Moloney, were named in the Ireland U20s squad for the upcoming Six Nations Championship.

Dan Goggin, who started in the centre for that Limerick AIL derby, lined out for Munster in their URC meeting with Zebre in Italy on Saturday.

The Dublin students had hit the front with a try on 20 minutes. However, Munsters' responded with a try from prolific tryscorer Dan Walsh before out-half Evan Cusack had the home side in front at the break after landing a long range penalty.

The see-saw nature of the scoring continued shortly after the restart when Trinity got over for their second try of the contest, with the conversion helping the visitors into a 12-8 advantage.

Another converted try for Trinity had the visitors 19-8 in front, before a penalty goal for the students stretched their lead to 14 points at 22-8.

Trinity got in for the bonus point try in the final quarter to put the game beyond doubt. The defeat has seen Munstes' drop to fifth spot in the table, two points behind Cork Con with six series of fixtures to go.

Garryowen, who had beaten Munsters' in their previous outing, trailed hosts Lansdowne 5-20 at half-time in Dublin 4.

Seventh-placed Garryowen were missing several players from their starting line-up from the Light Blues derby win over Young Munster seven days earlier.

Liam Coombes and Neil Cronin started for Munster in their URC meeting with Zebre in Parma in Saturday, while out-half Tony Butler, who impressed in that AIL win over Munsters' has been included in the Ireland U20s squad for the Six Nations Championship which kicks off next weekend with a game against Wales at Musgrave Park.

Lansdowne raced into an early 12-0 lead, scoring two tries inside the opening nine minutes.

To their credit, Garryowen hit back with a well-worked try from Bryan Fitzgerald on 22 minutes for 12-5, following a bout of patient, accurate play.

However, Lansdowne regained their grip on the game, adding a penalty and try before half-time to build their 15-point interval lead.

The Dubliners pulled further clear after the resumption with further tries from Andy Marks and James Kenny to storm into a 29-point lead at 34-5 and the home side added 12 more points to inflict a heavy defeat on the Dooradoyle side.

Lansdowne racked up seven tries in all in a convincing victory. The Light Blues are now 11 points off the top four playoff places.

In Division 1B, fifth-placed Shannon sit three points behind fourth-placed Naas in the table following their defeat to the Co Kildare side.

Shannon rallied impressively after a slow start which saw the Parish side ship 14 unanswered points to lead Naas 15-14 at half-time at Forenaughts.

Shannon lined out without a number of players who featured in their win over Malone a week earlier, including Ethan Coughlan, who has been named in the Ireland U20 squad for the upcoming Six Nations, as well as Jake Flannery and Roman Salanoa who featured for Munster in their URC fixture with Zebre on Saturday.

Two converted tries had the Kildare side 14-0 to the good in the opening half. However, resilient Shannon rallied and a John O'Sullivan penalty was followed by two tries for the visitorsfrom Conor Glynn and Charlie Carmody, one of which was converted by O'Sullivan.

The momentum swung back in Naas' favour when the home side dotted down for a third time soon after the restart for 19-15.

However, a third Shannon try, this time scored by Ikem Ugwueru saw the AILs most successful club into a 22-19 lead.

Naas then hit back with two tries to lead 31-22, before Shannon crossed for their bonus point try through Lee Nicholas to trail by two points, 31-29.

However, a sixth Naas try ultimately sealed victory for the home side.

In Division 2A, Old Crescent, who sit in sixth place in the table, led Cashel 13-5 at half-time at Spafield.

A Ronan McKenna drop goal got the Limerick side off to a fine start, before Cashel hit the front at 5-3 with the game's opening try.

A run of 10 points before half time, with McKenna converting Daniel Hurley's 36th minute try after landing an earlier penalty, had the Limerick side those eight points to the good at the interval.

The sides traded penalties at the start of the second half for 16-8, before Cashel pounced for their second try of the game to leave a single point between the sides at 16-15 on 58 minutes.

Ronan McKenna then added a 62nd minute penalty goal for Crescent to help the visitors into a 19-15 lead. However, a converted try in injury time ultimately won the day for Cashel.

After a disappointing opening 40 minutes, UL-Bohs trailed 0-22 to a QUB side which has lost one of their 12 AIL fixtures this season at half-time at Annacotty in 2A.

The Ulster students scored four tries in that opening half.

A fifth try for Queen's after the resumption saw the Belfast students race further clear at 27-0. The complexion of the scoreboard got worse for the Red, Reb Robins as the half wore on with QUB adding two more tries to move 41-0 to the good.

UL-Bohs' did manage to breach the QUB defence soon after to reduce the deficit to 36 points at 41-5. However, the Red, Red Robins afternoon went from bad to worse in the final quarter as QUB added further tries for a runaway success.

Bruff trailed Tullamore 0-8 at half-time in Spollanstown in Division 2C.

However, the Offaly side stretched clear after the restart adding three tries to jump into a substantial 28-0 lead. Seventh-placed Bruff did hit back with a late converted try but it was just a consolation score.