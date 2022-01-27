Limerick star amongst Munster Rugby trio to agree new deals

Search

27 Jan 2022

Munster Rugby trio agree new deals

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

27 Jan 2022 5:20 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have today confirmed that a further three players have signed contract extensions at the province. Limerick's Dan Goggin joins Cork duo John Hodnett and James French, all products of the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy, as they sign new contracts at Munster.

27-year-old Dan Goggin has signed a two-year contract to keep him at Munster until at least June 2024.

The centre, who was named Munster Rugby Young Player of the Year in 2019, is a product of St Munchin’s and Young Munster.

He has scored nine tries in 71 Munster appearances and has also lined out for the Ireland 7s team.

John Hodnett, who was contracted to 2023, has signed a one-year extension to keep him at Munster until at least June 2024.

The 23-year-old UCC clubman is a product of Clonakilty RFC and was a Grand Slam winner with the Ireland U20s in 2019.

Having missed nearly all of last season with an achilles injury, Hodnett made his Champions Cup debut against Wasps in December and has featured in all four European Pool games this season.

Prop James French has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at Munster until at least June 2024.

The 23-year-old is a product of Bandon RFC and Bandon Grammar and is a former Ireland U20 international.

French plays his AIL rugby with UCC and made his senior debut in the bonus-point Champions Cup win away at Wasps in December.

