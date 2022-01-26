In Pictures: Crescent College see off PBC to reach Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-finals

LIMERICK'S Crescent College Comprehensive booked their place in the semi-finals of this season's Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup thanks to a hard fought 17-13 victory over PBC, of Cork, in a high quality contest played on Thomond Park's back pitch this Wednesday.

A penalty try awarded to Crescent 10 minutes from time, after Pres' were judged to have deliberately collapsed a maul close to their own tryline, proved the key score in this highly competitive contest.

The sides were level 10-10 at half-time.

After Cork minor hurling captain from 2021 Ben O'Connor had kicked Pres' into a first quarter lead, Crescent draw level when influential out-half Oscar Davey landed an 18th minute penalty goal for 3-3.

The visitors regained the lead at 10-3 with a try from hooker Danny Sheahan, converted by O'Connor. However, resilient Crescent, powered by impressive number eight Ruadhan Quinn, hit back before half-time as prop Mark Fitzgerald dotted down. Davey's conversion tied the scores.

A second O'Connor penalty had PBC in front on 59 minutes at 13-10. However, the penalty try turned the outcome in the Limerick side's favour.

All is far from lost for Pres', however, as the Cork side will get a second chance to progress to the semi-finals. PBC will face the winners' of the all-Limerick meeting of Castletroy College and St Munchin's College which takes place on Friday.

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPREHENSIVE: Jed O'Dwyer; Henry Ezomo, Cian O'Halloran, Werner Hoffman, Joe McEnery; Oscar Davey, Jamie Duggan; Lee O'Grady, Conall Henchy; Mark Fitzgerald, Jack Somers, Cillian Kelly, Max Clein, Posi Obasa, Ruadhán Quinn. Replacements: Conor Clery, Anthony O''Connor, Jack Madden, Diarmuid Murphy, Andrew Ahearne, Fionn Casserly, Marcus Lyons, Eoin O'Callaghan, Brandon Nash, Evan Bennett.

PBC: Ben O’Connor, Zach Dinan, Scott Sexton, Rory O’Shaughnessy, Sean Condon, Harry Coughlan, Liam Tuohy, Finn Cowhig, Danny Sheahan, Salvador Patricio, Louis Herdman, Aidan Keane, James Harrison Lynch, Ivor Dennehy, Jacob Sheahan. Replacements: Michael O’Sullivan, Padraig Doyle, Thomas McCarthy, Fionn Roussel, Daniel Noonan, Matthew Murphy, Gene O’Leary Kareem, Aodhan Cooke, Adam Twomey, James Wixted.

Adrian Butler was the photographer on duty for the Limerick Leader at Thomond Park this Wednesday

