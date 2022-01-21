Search

22 Jan 2022

Limerick's 2022 Minor Football panel confirmed

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Manager John Keane and his backroom team have confirmed their Limerick minor (U17) football panel for the 2022 season. Limerick were defeated in last season's Munster Minor Football final by Cork in Thurles and will no doubt be looking to go one step further in Munster this season.

Nineteen clubs are involved in the panel with Fr.Casey's Michael Kilbridge a survivor from last year's Munster final defeat. 

The backroom team includes former Limerick football star Seanie Buckley, who recently coached Eire Og to their first Clare SFC title.

Fixtures for the 2022 season are not yet finalised, but when they are, they will be published here.

Panel: Lucca Wilkinson (Adare), Micheal Keating (Adare), Ronan Murphy (Adare), Jack Butler (Ahane), Evan Curry (Athea), Callum Murphy (Ballybricken/Bohermore), Bobby Smith (Ballybrown) Aidan O'Shea (Cappagh), Jamie Young (Cappagh), John Fitzgerald (Cappagh), Stephen Young (Cappagh), Conor Dowling (Castletown/Ballyagran) Aaron Considine (Claughaun), Cathal Mangan (Croom) Tommy Ryan (Dromcolloger/Broadford), Adam O'Shea (Fr.Casey's) Calum Boyle (Fr.Casey's) Cian Harnett (Fr.Casey's) Michael Kilbridge (Fr.Casey's) Bailey Ryan (Galbally), Conor McMahon (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), Ethan Browne (Kildimo/Pallaskenry) Shane O'Sullivan (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), Tiernan Meaney (Kildimo/Pallaskenry) Evan McCarthy (Kilteely/Dromkeen) Ben Gallagher (Mungret St.Paul's) Diarmuid Hynes (Mungret St.Paul's) Jake Foley (Mungret St.Paul's) Luke Walsh (Mungret St.Paul's) Tom Lloyd (Mungret St.Paul's) Paddy Downey (Oola) Blake Campbell (St.Patrick's) Senan Walsh (St.Senan's)

Manager : John Keane


Coaches / Selectors : Seanie Buckley
                                     Darren Horan
                                     Gerry Butler
                                     Dermot Dineen
                                     Mark Foley


Strength & Conditioning : James O'Leary                                         


Physio : Angela Hogan

