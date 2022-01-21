Munster Rugby confirm starting side for Wasps Champions Cup clash

The Munster side has been named for Sunday’s Champions Cup clash against Wasps at Thomond Park (3.15pm). It will be a special occasion for Limerick's Dave Kilcoyne as he will become just the 12th Munster player to reach the 200-cap landmark for the province.

Former UL Bohemian Jack O’Donoghue (27) will become the youngest player to reach the 150-cap milestone for Munster as he starts in the back row.

There are three changes to the Munster side that defeated Castres in France last week as Diarmuid Barron, Ben Healy and Jean Kleyn come into the starting XV.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls on either flank. The centre partnership of Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell is also unchanged with Conor Murray and Healy in the half-backs.

Kilcoyne, Barron and Stephen Archer start in the front row with Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

The back row of captain Peter O’Mahony, O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes is unchanged.

Academy hooker Scott Buckley is set to make his second Munster appearance off the bench with Simon Zebo also among the replacements and in line for his first Champions Cup action since returning to Munster.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, John Hodnett, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Simon Zebo.

Meanwhile Lee Blackett has named his Wasps side to travel to Thomond Park.

There are eight personnel changes and two positional switches from the team that beat Toulouse last Saturday.

Dan Robson returns from his groin injury to start at scrum half. He forms the half-back partnership with Charlie Atkinson.

Jacob Umaga received a four-match ban for the red card he picked up against Toulouse. That means Ali Crossdale switches from the wing to cover full-back, while Marcus Watson returns to the team on the right wing. Josh Bassett completes the back three.

The only other change in the back line sees Ryan Mills start at inside centre for the injured Jimmy Gopperth. Mills centre partner is Paolo Odogwu, after he impressed in his comeback at outside centre last week.

In the pack there are welcome returns for Tom West and Elliot Millar-Mills in the front row and Elliott Stooke in the second row. West and Millar-Mills, who makes his European Champions Cup debut and first start for Wasps, are joined by hooker Tom Cruse. Stooke is partnered with James Gaskell.

In the back row, Thomas Young and Nizaam Carr come in for Tom Willis and Alfie Barbeary, who miss out as they go through their HIA return to play protocols from the Toulouse game.

On the bench, Gabriel Oghre, Ben Morris and Sam Spink, who is in line to make his European Champions Cup debut return to action. They are joined by Rodrigo Martinez, Pieter Scholtz, Tim Cardall, Will Porter and Rob Miller as the other replacements.

Wasps team to face Munster at Thomond Park on Sunday (kick-off 3:15pm)

Wasps (First-team appearances)

15 Ali Crossdale (11)

14 Marcus Watson (60)

13 Paolo Odogwu (24)

12 Ryan Mills (7)

11 Josh Bassett (163)

10 Charlie Atkinson (20)

9 Dan Robson (142)

1 Tom West (60)

2 Tom Cruse (107)

3 Elliot Millar-Mills (5)

4 Elliott Stooke (12)

5 James Gaskell (144)

6 Brad Shields (66) (c)

7 Thomas Young (151)

8 Nizaam Carr (67)

Replacements

16 Gabriel Oghre (54)

17 Rodrigo Martinez (2)

18 Pieter Scholtz (6)

19 Tim Cardall (42)

20 Ben Morris (46)

21 Will Porter (41)

22 Rob Miller (128)

23 Sam Spink (12)

Unavailable (17): Biyi Alo, Alfie Barbeary, Malakai Fekitoa, Vaea Fifita, Dan Frost, Jimmy Gopperth, Ben Harris, Robin Hislop, Francois Hougaard, Zach Kibirige, Joe Launchbury, Matteo Minozzi, Will Simonds, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Jacob Umaga, Jack Willis, Tom Willis.