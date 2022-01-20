Double delight for Limerick's Crescent College Comprehensive in national basketball finals

CRESCENT College Comprehensive celebrated a famous day at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin on Thursday when winning two national titles.

Crescent College Comprehensive began the day by winning the Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup U16 A Girls Final, after they proved too strong for Coláiste Chiarain, Leixlip, beating them 54-30 at the National Basketball Arena.

The Dooradoyle side then followed up by winning the U16 B Boys champions after defeating St. Louis, Kiltimagh 53-47 in the Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup finals.

MVP in the Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup U16 A Girls' Final was Ava Crean, who scored 19 for Crescent College Comprehensive S.J., and dictated much of their offensive play. Top scorers for Crescent College Comprehensive S.J. were Ava Crean, Alli Walsh (10) and Rachel Somers (9). For Coláiste Chiarain, it was Clara Boyce (10), Kelly Bracken (9) and Sarah Bradley (6) who top scored.

Crescent Comprehensive was ahead by eight, 18-26, at half-time.

The Dooradoyle side led 44-23 at the end of the third quarter.

Crescent College Comprehensive closed out the game in the final quarter with baskets from Alli Walsh & Kelly Bracken, ending the final 54-30, with the cup going to a deserving Crescent College Comprehensive.

Top scorers:

Crescent College Comprehensive U16 Girls - Ava Crean (19), Alli Walsh (10), Rachel Somers (9)

Coláiste Chiarain U16 Girls - Clara Boyce (10), Kelly Bracken (9), Sarah Bradley (6)

Teams:

Crescent College Comprehensive S.J. - Ava Crean, Aisling Kelly, Hannah O’ Byrne , Alli Walsh, Alisha Russell, Rachel Somers, Laura Naughton

Coláiste Chiarain - Saibh Dunne, Kelly Bracken, Orlaith Thornton, Grace Barry, Clara Boyce, Aimee Brophy, Evelyn Walsh, Sarah Bradley, Meryleen Gevorgyan, Ciara Farrell, Rachel Mulleady, Alannah Diffney.

In the U16 Boys B final, Denis Mathews of Crescent College Comprehensive picked up the MVP after a fine performance, which included 15 points.

St Louis led by two points, 25-23, at half-time in an exciting final.

Three minutes into the third quarter a Dennis Mathews layup for Crescent brought it level at 30-30, he also drew a foul to give Crescent College the lead for the first time, 31-30. A Morrissey three put Crescent College 36-33 up midway through the quarter.

Another Morrissey three pointer with 40 seconds remaining and it was 45-39 to Crescent College at the end of the third.

With 1’15” to go Matthews landed another basket to move Crescent College 53-47 ahead and that’s how it would finish, to give Tony Hehir’s team victory.

Top scorers:

Cresent College Comprehensive S.J.: Sean Morrissey (24) Denis Mathews (15), Con Kirby (6)

St Louis Kiltimagh: Fionnan Burke (16) Oisin McNicholas (13), Oisin Mulderrig (7)

Teams:

Crescent College Comprehensive S.J.: Rory Watts, Aj Walsh, Denis Mathews, Con Kirby, Mark Geary, Gearoid Birkhead, Shane Byrne, Afnan Chaudrey, Sean O’Connell, Rory Gleeson, Sean Morrissey, Kacper Partyka.

Head coach: Tony Hehir

St. Louis Kiltimagh: Oisin Mulderrig, Evan Cosgrove, Oisin McNicholas, Max Bennett, Conor Prendergast, Darragh McGovern, Sean Gilmartin, Fionnan Burke, Mathiu Gril, Hallum Coen, Liam Smyth, Eanna Byrne, Scott Lavelle, Cillian Walsh.

Head Coach: Amy Hopkins