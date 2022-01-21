Premier League and Lawson Cup centre stage as Limerick District League returns

AFTER our enforced post-Christmas shutdown, this weekend sees a welcome return to the playing fields in Junior Soccer with attention split between the Premier League and the Lawson Cup.

This season’s Premier League sees a complete change in format with the League being split into two groups of six teams at the half way point.

This weekend sees the completion of the first round with four teams vying for the sixth and final berth in the top flight.

Nenagh currently hold the advantage on 14 points but three teams are still within striking distance. Prospect are one the three, and they host the Tipperary side on Sunday looking to force a play-off for sixth place.

Both these sides have impressed in recent games and the cup like atmosphere in Cals Park could make it a worthy trip.

Janesboro and Coonagh Utd can also make a play off, if Nenagh lose and they win against Mungret Reg and Ballynanty Rvs respectively.

League leaders Pike Rvs welcome Regional Utd to the Pike Club, hoping to keep the only unbeaten record in the League intact as we enter the split.

Fairview Rgs and Aisling Annacotty are three points behind Pike Rvs but at least one of them will drop further back when the sides meet on Saturday (Assuming Pike avoid defeat). Fairview have the advantage of having had a run out last weekend but no doubt Aisling will also be well prepared.

The bottom two sides Kilmallock and Geraldines meet at the county venue in a game of vital importance to both sides.

Both teams are on one point, five behind Mungret Reg in the safety zone. With clubs carrying points on board into the phase two, every point on board could prove vital at the season’s end.

The Lawson Cup also kicks off this weekend with a couple of intriguing ties on offer.

There are a number of games where a shock could be on the cards if the favourites go into the tie any way unprepared.

Murroe v Granville Rgs is one such game as is Pallagreen v Newport and Cappamore v Star Rvs.

Moyross will be fancied to advance at the expense of Herbertstown while a good Corbally Utd side should be good enough to see off Caherconlish but would be wise to treat the tie as they would a top of the table clash.

Athlunkard Villa have not been in full flow to date but should still have enough in reserve to hold off a Wembley Rvs side doing well in their own division.

Glenview Rvs are another side yet to click into gear this season and they will get little help when they welcome Summerville to town.

Patrickswell will go into their tie with Carew Park more in hope than confidence while Newtown Rovers will enjoy the test against a good Caherdavin side.

Croom Utd and Lisnagry should be a cracking tie and Southend should prove too strong for Caledonians. Ballylanders will not things all their own way at home to Parkville while the first round is completed with the Kilfrush v Castle Utd and Castle Rvs v Abbey Rvs games.