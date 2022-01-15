Search

15 Jan 2022

Old Crescent turn tables on Limerick rivals UL-Bohs in AIL Division 2A

Old Crescent turn tables on Limerick rivals UL-Bohs in AIL Division 2A

Old Crescent's pack mauls forward in their AIL Division 2A meeting with UL-Bohs at Takumi Park last month

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

15 Jan 2022

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

FREE-SCORING Old Crescent reversed the result of their earlier defeat to UL-Bohemian in Division 2A of the Energia All-Ireland League when running out convincing 34-15 winners at UL North Campus on Friday night.

Old Crescent also claimed the Hayes-Walsh Cup as a result of this win, the 19-point margin of their victory overturning the 11-point advantage the Red, Red Robins had enjoyed following the Limerick sides' meeting at Takumi Park in December.

Old Crescent led Friday night's game 12-3 at half-time as the AIL resumed after a five-week Christmas and New Year's break.

The visitors scored two first half tries, firstly from Niall Hardiman, converted by Ronan McKenna and from Cathal O'Reilly just before half-time.

Harry Byrne replied for the home side with a first half penalty.

Old Crescent increased their advantage after the restart when Hardiman struck for his second try of the game, with McKenna's successful conversion pushing the lead out to 16 points, 19-3.

To their credit, UL-Bohs hit back and a try from Alan Kiely, converted by Byrne, left nine points between the sides at 19-10.

The visitors regained the initiative when McKenna slotted a 70th minute penalty for 22-10. A Daniel Hurley try then secured the bonus point for Old Crescent, while McKenna's conversion made it 27-10.

Out-half McKenna then got in on the try-scoring act and then converted the five-pointer to stretch Old Crescent's lead to 34-10 late on to bring his own tally for the game to 14.

UL-Bohs did manage a late try, their second of the game, but it was little more than a consolation score.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media