Treaty United unveil new look jersey for 2022 season

Treaty United have unveiled their new look home shirt for the new season. The 2022 campaign will see the Limerick based Airtricity League side play in their most sustainable kits to date.
The red and white shirts are made with recycled polyester fabric made from recycled plastic bottles.
The kit, provided by Umbro, is available here
Sir Stevo Timothy, who plays Farmer Michael online, is heading to Limerick for a set of scans to see if he will be able to walk again.
Gardai are appealing for information on this Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/green front forks
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.