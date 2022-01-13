Former Munster Rugby out-half set for URC switch

Former Munster Rugby out-half JJ Hanrahan is set for a return to URC as he is to join Welsh side, the Dragons.
According to reports in Wales and from the Irish Independent, the number 10, former Rockwell star is set to sign a three year deal with the URC side, ending his one season at Clermont
BREAKING: Clermont Auvergne's former Munster fly-half JJ Hanrahan looks set to join the Dragons next season. Decent signing for Dean Ryan's team.— Simon Thomas (@simonrug) January 13, 2022
