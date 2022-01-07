Limerick's Árdscoil Rís announces new health and fitness initiative with Setanta College

ÁRDSCOIL Rís has announced a new initiative that will see the Limerick-based secondary school partner with Setanta College, the higher education institute that specialises in sports science and human performance.

The partnership was announced ahead of Saturday’s Harty Cup fixture versus Midleton CBS, with Setanta also unveiled as the school’s new jersey sponsor. The partnership will focus on a number of elements across co- and extra-curricular activities in the school, including the delivery of athletic development programmes for Ardscoil Rís hurling teams by coaches from Setanta.

In addition to the training elements, there is a broader student education initiative that will focus on developing an awareness of the various components of health and wellness to the wider student population and staff.

This will be established through various workshops and certificates that will be delivered by expert practitioners from Setanta College and designed for specific topics. This will also support the current Physical Education curriculum within the school.

Located on the North Circular Road, Ardscoil Rís has over 700 students with more than 50 teachers on its faculty. Since 2010, the school has won four Harty Cup titles. Tom Prendergast, Principal of Ardscoil Rís, said, “This partnership presents a wonderful opportunity to offer members of our school community specialised training right across our range of extra-curricular activities, initially starting with our hurlers and in time with our rugby, hockey and athletics groups also.

"With the introduction of Leaving Certificate PE (LCPE) as an option subject for our Leaving Certificate students, this exciting partnership offers further opportunities for our LCPE students. Another exciting link with this progressive partnership is the opportunities it presents around various aspects of health and wellness using the professionalism and deep level of expertise available in Setanta College, as we continuing to equip our students for life during and also after school.”

The athletic development elements of the partnership will be overseen by Des Ryan, Director of Coaching and Performance at Setanta College, who will lead the team of coaches.

Seán Hogan, Commercial Director at Setanta College, said, “A key part of our mission here at Setanta is to bring the key principles of sports science to the broader community.

"Through this initiative with Ardscoil Rís, we look forward to supporting the athletic development of students engaged in sports participation along with the wider student population. We hope to provide them with knowledge around health and wellness that they can use long into the future.”

Setanta College is an internationally renowned provider of higher education in human performance, sports science, and performance psychology. Headquartered in Ireland, Setanta College also operates campus locations in the UK, USA, South Africa, Italy, and India, led by a team of highly experienced academics and practitioners who count some of the world’s most prestigious sports organisations as clients.

Recently, the college has expanded its offerings to include the development of performance structures through its consultancy practice Setanta Performance and in the community through Setanta Wellness, bringing a science-based approach to health and fitness to the general public.