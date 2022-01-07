Search

07 Jan 2022

Young Munster awarded All-Ireland semi-final tie due to Covid-19 outbreak

All-Limerick Munster Senior Cup final fixed for Saturday

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Young Munster have been awarded their Bateman Cup final tie against Ballina, due to be played on Saturday, due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Connacht champion's camp.

The Limerick club took to social media to confirm the cancellation and their move into the final, early on Friday morning. The Gearoid Prendergast side, the current Munster Senior Cup champions, will now face Lansdowne or City of Armagh in the final.

"Please note the Bateman Cup semi final on Saturday has been cancelled due to a Covid outbreak. Young Munster RFC has been awarded the game and will play winners of Armagh and Lansdowne in the final. We would like to wish all those at Ballina RFC impacted a speedy recovery"

