Treaty United confirm player's departure from club

Matt McKevitt, left, in action for Treaty United against Luke Byrne, of Shelbourne, last season
TREATY United have confirmed that striker Matt McKevitt has departed the SSE Airtricity League First Division club.
McKevitt, who made 18 appearances for Tommy Barrett's Treaty United side in 2021, has signed for Tipperary club Peake Villa.
McKevitt popped up a crucial goal in Treaty's away win over Cobh Ramblers last June.
The club have thanked Thurles native McKevitt for 'his hard work and efforts and wish him all the best for the future'.
Treaty United will kick-off their 2022 SSE Airtricity League First Division fixtures with an away date against Wexford FC.
The SSE Airtricity First Division 2022 season in the League of Ireland will kick-off on Friday, February 18 next with four rounds of fixtures across a 32-game calendar that will conclude on Friday, October 21 before the promotion/relegation play-offs.
In line with the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, the nine clubs will now play each other twice home and away.
Treaty have been drawn at home to fellow SSE Airtricity League First Division side, Waterford FC in their quarter-finals of the Munster Senior Cup.
The fixture between the two sides who will play in the First Division of the League of Ireland next season following Waterford's recent relegation from the Premier Division is set to take place on/before February 5-6.
Treaty United squad to date for 2022 First Division season: Brady, Ludden, Fleming, Guerins, Devitt, Christopher, Armshaw, Coustrain, McNamara, Walsh, Keane, Melody, Lynch, Collins, Fernandes, Hanlon, George.
