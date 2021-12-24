Search

24 Dec 2021

Limerick clubs learn draw for Munster Junior Cup opening rounds

The draw has been made for the opening rounds of the Munster Junior Cup

THE draw for the opening two rounds of the Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup have been announced.

The first round is made up of the clubs playing in Conference E of the Munster Junior League, second sides of senior clubs playing in Division 2C of the AIL, plus some clubs from Conference B, C and Division 2A of the AIL.

The second round has the 10 first round winners plus the remaining Junior sides in Conference C and D as well as the remaining 2A AIL clubs.

Mitchelstown did not enter the competition.

In the opening round, four of the five Kerry clubs were drawn against each other, while the two Musgrave Park clubs have to make long journeys, Dolphin to Ennis and Sunday’s Well to Nenagh Ormond.

In Round 2, the outstanding tie will be the meeting of Ballincollig and Old Crescent at Tanner Park, while the Cashel v St. Mary’s tie could also prove an interesting clash.

The remaining clubs will enter the draw at the third round stage and theses ties are scheduled for 6th February with the draw taking place in January.

The losers of games in Round 1 will play in the Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Bowl, while the losers in Round 2 will play in the Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Plate.

The draw is as follows:

Round 1, January 9
Chorca Dhuibhne v Killorglin,
Scariff v Bruff,
Clonmel v Cobh Pirates,
Ennis v Dolphin,
Killarney v Tralee,
Bantry Bay v Castleisland
Douglas v Midleton,
Fermoy v Waterford City,
Nenagh Ormond v Sunday’s Well,
Charleville v Youghal,

Round 2, January 30
Charleville or Youghal v Thurles,
Clonmel or Cobh Pirates v Ennis or Dolphin,
Bantry Bay or Castleisland v Scariff or Bruff,
U.L. Bohemian v Nenagh Ormond or Sunday’s Well,
Kinsale v Chorca Dhuibhne or Killorglin,
Cashel v St. Mary’s,
Fethard v Dungarvan,
Fermoy or Waterford City v Kanturk,
Ballincollig v Old Crescent,
Killarney or Tralee v Douglas or Midleton,

