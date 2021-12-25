Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Newmarket 5K

HOSTED by Duhallow AC in North Cork this out and back course through the streets of Newmarket is one of the nation’s fastest 5K’s but nonetheless presents it’s challenges.

It attracted a high quality field who were met by perfect race conditions. An Brú’s Niall Shanahan just missed out on a podium position coming fourth and 1st M40 in a new pb of 14:22.

Limerick native Colm Turner, running for Brothers Pearse AC was 13th in 15:04. Niall O’Riordan (An Brú) was 19th in 15:45. Aogán MacDomhnaill (West Limerick) was 24th in 15:55. Dermot Kearns (Dooneen) was 35th in 16:20.

Other times from Limerick athletes included Mike Sheehy (16:28) and Colum McCarthy (17:31) both West Limerick, County Senior Cross Country Champion Sophie Moroney of Emerald AC (18:58), Gary Egan (16:42) and Kate Bobka (20:20) – both An Brú, Hikka Kontro (Limerick AC) 17:47, Sam Hand (18:20) and Donie Dwane (19:20) – both Kilmallock AC, Kate Twohig (Dooneen) 21:32, Kate Downes (21:40) and Mary Ita O’Connor (28:58) both West Limerick.

Owen Ryan, of Limerick AC, ran 16:34 on the day and finished 4th in his age category, 40-45.

The race was won by Eimhín O’Broin (Togher) in a new course record of 14:06. Olympian Michelle Finn (Leevale) was first woman in 15:58. The first 11 athletes all broke 15 minutes.

Training

Is on Christmas break at all clubs.

Fixtures

Tom Walsh Memorial 10K Run/5 Walk, Sunday 16th January, 12:30pm in Caherconlish. Registration through Myrunresults.com only. Tom Walsh ‘the barefoot runner’ was Limerick’s first County Senior Cross Country Champion in 1940, won four titles in total and represented Ireland. The ‘All Real’ sponsored Adare 10K takes place on Sunday 27th February and 1pm.

Wedding

Congratulations to Dooneen’s Aisling Ahern on her marriage to Liam Leamy last Saturday.

1981

A civic reception was held in City Hall for Neil Cusack in honour of his victory in the Dublin City Marathon.

Nuala Logan who was 4th placed woman was also honoured .

1991

John Scanlon (West Limerick) won his first Limerick Senior Cross Country Championships in Dromcollogher with John Bolger (Limerick AC) second and Henry Downes (West Limerick) third.

By just one point (39-40) West Limerick AC retained their team title. Siobhán McCormack was the women’s winner with Christine Geoghegan second and Carmel Mac Domhnaill third. Susan Murnane and Mark Stewart were Junior winners.

2006

History was made as husband and wife Éamon and Lisa Horgan were respective winners of Limerick Intermediate cross country championships in the Newcastle West Demesne.